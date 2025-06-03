Dinner DeeAs recipe: Grilled Cheese with Pulled Pork

Chef Cameron Capri joins us from Q Southern BBQ in Dunedin to help Grilled Cheese graduate from the kid's table with the addition of pulled pork. Chef Cameron is part of the Meet The Chefs event at St Pete's Birchwood Hotel, next Thursday, June 12, which kicks off Tampa Bay Restaurant Week.

Summertime Slaw

Ingredients

1 head green cabbage, thinly sliced

½ yellow onion, sliced thin

2 medium carrots, grated

½ cup apple cider vinegar

6 tbsp white sugar

5 tbsp vegetable oil

salt & pepper, to taste

Directions

Thinly slice cabbage, either by hand or using mandoline (use caution). Quarter cabbage for easier slicing. Slice half onion in same way. Combine cabbage and onion in mixing bowl and generously salt. Mix together by hand and set aside for 30 minutes. Add sugar, apple cider vinegar, black pepper, and vegetable oil to bowl and mix thoroughly. Shred carrots using cheese grater (largest holes) and add to bowl. Add salt to taste and mix again. Let sit in refrigerator for minimum of an hour before serving.

Pulled Pork

Ingredients

8-10 lb bone-in pork butt (pork shoulder)

yellow mustard, to taste

BBQ rub (homemade or store-bought)

Directions

Trim any thick excess fat from top of pork shoulder, leaving enough to flavor and baste during cooking. Coat pork with thin, even layer of yellow mustard, ensuring it gets into nooks and crannies. Generously season outside of pork on all sides with BBQ rub. Use homemade blend or store-bought option. Refrigerate for minimum of 3 hours, though overnight is recommended for best results. If possible, remove meat from refrigerator and bring to room temperature on counter for an hour. Place pork in slow cooker, fat side up, and set to "Low" for 8–10 hours. When bone pulls cleanly from meat, shred pork in slow cooker to mix with drippings for maximum flavor.

Adult Grilled Cheese

Ingredients

3 tbsp butter

2 slices Texas toast

Cheddar Jack cheese, to taste

aged Vermont sharp white Cheddar, to taste

pulled pork (see recipe above)

Kansas City sweet BBQ sauce

Directions

Preheat cast iron skillet to 350° F or griddle to 400° F. Melt 2 tbsp butter in skillet and place 2 slices of Texas toast onto sizzling butter. Toast until light brown. Add additional tbsp of butter and flip toast. Generously add cheese to both pieces of toast. Pro Tip: To melt cheese for extra gooeyness, add 2 tbsp of water to edge of skillet and cover. Steam will help melt cheese. Caution: Be careful of escaping steam when removing lid, as steam can burn exposed skin. Add pulled pork and drizzle with BBQ sauce. Close sandwich and enjoy! Serve with slaw (see recipe above) and tater tots tossed in BBQ rub.

