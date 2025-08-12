Dinner DeeAs recipe: Ribeye Tacos

It's Taco Tuesday with a difference as we make the ultimate steak taco, using ribeye, with traditional homemade salsa & guacamole. And who better to share how to make it than Chef Rene Valenzuela. He started Taco Bus and now runs Rene's Mexican Kitchen in Tampa, where he serves up a curated menu of award-winning tacos, most recently winning Best Taco at St Pete's Tacos & Tequila Festival.

Salsa Ranchera

Ingredients

2–3 red tomatoes, ripe

2 tomatillos

1 medium white onion, julienned

1 garlic clove

2 jalapeño peppers

salt, to taste

2 tbsp chopped cilantro, for garnish

Directions

Heat cast iron skillet to medium-hot. Add tomatoes, tomatillos, onion, garlic and jalapeño. Turn occasionally until cooked with charred spots all over (about 15 minutes). Set aside half of caramelized onion to use later in taco. Combine and blend remaining ingredients in molcajete (stone mortar) or food processor to medium-coarse consistency. Add salt to taste. Finish with chopped cilantro on top.

Guacamole

Ingredients

2 ripe avocados, flesh only, roughly puréed with fork

1 tomato, clean and diced

¼ white onion, finely diced

¼ cup chopped cilantro

½ serrano pepper, seeded, finely minced

1 lime, juice only

1 tsp salt, more to taste

Directions

In a bowl, mix all ingredients. Add more salt if needed.

Ribeye Tacos

Ingredients

1 beef ribeye steak (about 12 oz)

2 tbsp beef tallow

medium coarse salt to taste

4 corn tortillas (keep warm)

10 oz Mexican chorizo

1 sliced and caramelized onion

8 oz mozzarella and provolone (mixed) shredded cheese

Guacamole (see recipe above)

Salsa Ranchera (see recipe above)

Directions

Heat cast iron griddle to hot, add tallow to almost reach smoke point. Add steak, season with salt, turn occasionally and cook until reaching desired temperature (about 5 minutes on one side, 3 on the other) Remove steak and place on cutting board, tent with aluminum foil and let rest for 5 minutes then cut in medium-sized dice. Reserve for later. For Tacos, heat cast iron griddle to medium-hot, add chorizo divided into 4 mounds and cook for 2 minutes. Add 2 tbsp cheese on top of each mound of chorizo, and let melt. Add caramelized onion and let set. When cheese has melted, place a tortilla on top of each mound of choirzo, then using spatula, flip taco and place on plate. Top taco with guacamole then add diced rib-eye steak and finish with salsa on top.

