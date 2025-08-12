Dinner DeeAs recipe: Ribeye Tacos
It's Taco Tuesday with a difference as we make the ultimate steak taco, using ribeye, with traditional homemade salsa & guacamole. And who better to share how to make it than Chef Rene Valenzuela. He started Taco Bus and now runs Rene's Mexican Kitchen in Tampa, where he serves up a curated menu of award-winning tacos, most recently winning Best Taco at St Pete's Tacos & Tequila Festival.
Click here for a printable version of the recipe below. If you make it, send us a photo and let us know how it turned out!
And let us know if you have a question or a recipe request! Email DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.
See more Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm on FOX13.
Salsa Ranchera
Ingredients
- 2–3 red tomatoes, ripe
- 2 tomatillos
- 1 medium white onion, julienned
- 1 garlic clove
- 2 jalapeño peppers
- salt, to taste
- 2 tbsp chopped cilantro, for garnish
Directions
- Heat cast iron skillet to medium-hot. Add tomatoes, tomatillos, onion, garlic and jalapeño. Turn occasionally until cooked with charred spots all over (about 15 minutes).
- Set aside half of caramelized onion to use later in taco. Combine and blend remaining ingredients in molcajete (stone mortar) or food processor to medium-coarse consistency. Add salt to taste.
- Finish with chopped cilantro on top.
Guacamole
Ingredients
- 2 ripe avocados, flesh only, roughly puréed with fork
- 1 tomato, clean and diced
- ¼ white onion, finely diced
- ¼ cup chopped cilantro
- ½ serrano pepper, seeded, finely minced
- 1 lime, juice only
- 1 tsp salt, more to taste
Directions
- In a bowl, mix all ingredients.
- Add more salt if needed.
Ribeye Tacos
Ingredients
- 1 beef ribeye steak (about 12 oz)
- 2 tbsp beef tallow
- medium coarse salt to taste
- 4 corn tortillas (keep warm)
- 10 oz Mexican chorizo
- 1 sliced and caramelized onion
- 8 oz mozzarella and provolone (mixed) shredded cheese
- Guacamole (see recipe above)
- Salsa Ranchera (see recipe above)
Directions
- Heat cast iron griddle to hot, add tallow to almost reach smoke point.
- Add steak, season with salt, turn occasionally and cook until reaching desired temperature (about 5 minutes on one side, 3 on the other)
- Remove steak and place on cutting board, tent with aluminum foil and let rest for 5 minutes then cut in medium-sized dice. Reserve for later.
- For Tacos, heat cast iron griddle to medium-hot, add chorizo divided into 4 mounds and cook for 2 minutes.
- Add 2 tbsp cheese on top of each mound of chorizo, and let melt.
- Add caramelized onion and let set.
- When cheese has melted, place a tortilla on top of each mound of choirzo, then using spatula, flip taco and place on plate.
- Top taco with guacamole then add diced rib-eye steak and finish with salsa on top.
To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.