Dinner DeeAs recipe: Shellfish-Free Fish Chowder - A Creamy Classic

Do you love the creamy, smoky flavors of a classic New England chowder but need to skip the clams? In this episode of Dinner DeeAs, Chef James Shields from Johnny Nevada’s shares a family-inspired recipe that is 100% shellfish-free and safe for anyone with allergies!

Inspired by his childhood in the Chesapeake Bay area and created for his fiancé who has a shellfish allergy, James shows us how to swap clams for flaky Cod without losing any of that authentic coastal flavor. Learn the professional way to build a rich roux using applewood-smoked bacon fat and how to add a sweet, smoky depth with house-charred roasted corn.

Inside this episode:

The Bacon Secret: Why rendering applewood bacon is the essential first step for a perfect chowder base.

Roasted Corn Hack: How to properly char corn in a skillet to add a "fair-food" sweetness to your soup.

The "Roux" Review: Watch as James demonstrates how to thicken your chowder to the perfect "luxurious" consistency.

Fish vs. Clams: Why flaky white fish like Cod or Grouper is the perfect (and more affordable!) alternative to shellfish.

The Finisher: Learn how to level up your bowl with a dash of James’ signature fermented Old Bay habanero hot sauce.

Shellfish-Free Fish Chowder

Yield: Serves 4–6 | Prep time: 20 mins | Cook time: 30 mins

Ingredients

Roasted Corn

1 cup corn kernels (fresh or frozen)

1 tbsp oil

pinch of salt and pepper

Soup Base

6 slices thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon (diced)

2 tbsp butter

1 medium white onion (diced)

2 celery stalks (diced)

2 garlic cloves (minced)

3 tbsp flour

2 cups Yukon Gold potatoes (peeled and diced)

1 cup chicken broth (plus more for thinning)

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup whole milk

½ tsp fresh thyme

1 bay leaf

salt and black pepper to taste

The Finish

2 lbs Cod (fresh or frozen, cubed)

dash of hot sauce ( Old Bay style preferred)

dash of Worcestershire sauce

fresh parsley (chopped)

oyster crackers

Directions

Roast the Corn: Heat a skillet over high heat. Toss corn with oil, salt, and pepper. Cook until charred in spots (5–7 minutes) and set aside. Render the Bacon: In a heavy pot, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp. Use a slotted spoon to remove bacon and set aside, reserving all the fat in the pot. Sweat the Veggies: Add butter to the bacon fat. Add onion, celery, and garlic. Sauté for 5–7 minutes until soft and translucent (do not brown). The Roux: Sprinkle flour over the veggies and stir for 1 minute to form a roux. Build the Liquid: Stir in the potatoes, chicken broth, heavy cream, milk, thyme, and bay leaf. Simmer: Bring to a simmer (do not boil) for 10–15 minutes until potatoes are fork-tender. Note: If too thick, stir in extra chicken broth to your liking. The Fish: Stir in cubed Cod, roasted corn, and half the bacon. Simmer on low for 5–7 minutes until fish is opaque. Do not boil. Season: Add hot sauce, Worcestershire, salt, and pepper to taste. Serve: Ladle into bowls and garnish with reserved bacon, fresh parsley, and oyster crackers.

