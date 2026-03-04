Dinner DeeAs recipe: Shellfish-Free Fish Chowder - A Creamy Classic
Do you love the creamy, smoky flavors of a classic New England chowder but need to skip the clams? In this episode of Dinner DeeAs, Chef James Shields from Johnny Nevada’s shares a family-inspired recipe that is 100% shellfish-free and safe for anyone with allergies!
Inspired by his childhood in the Chesapeake Bay area and created for his fiancé who has a shellfish allergy, James shows us how to swap clams for flaky Cod without losing any of that authentic coastal flavor. Learn the professional way to build a rich roux using applewood-smoked bacon fat and how to add a sweet, smoky depth with house-charred roasted corn.
Inside this episode:
- The Bacon Secret: Why rendering applewood bacon is the essential first step for a perfect chowder base.
- Roasted Corn Hack: How to properly char corn in a skillet to add a "fair-food" sweetness to your soup.
- The "Roux" Review: Watch as James demonstrates how to thicken your chowder to the perfect "luxurious" consistency.
- Fish vs. Clams: Why flaky white fish like Cod or Grouper is the perfect (and more affordable!) alternative to shellfish.
- The Finisher: Learn how to level up your bowl with a dash of James’ signature fermented Old Bay habanero hot sauce.
Shellfish-Free Fish Chowder
Yield: Serves 4–6 | Prep time: 20 mins | Cook time: 30 mins
Ingredients
Roasted Corn
- 1 cup corn kernels (fresh or frozen)
- 1 tbsp oil
- pinch of salt and pepper
Soup Base
- 6 slices thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon (diced)
- 2 tbsp butter
- 1 medium white onion (diced)
- 2 celery stalks (diced)
- 2 garlic cloves (minced)
- 3 tbsp flour
- 2 cups Yukon Gold potatoes (peeled and diced)
- 1 cup chicken broth (plus more for thinning)
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1 cup whole milk
- ½ tsp fresh thyme
- 1 bay leaf
- salt and black pepper to taste
The Finish
- 2 lbs Cod (fresh or frozen, cubed)
- dash of hot sauce (Old Bay style preferred)
- dash of Worcestershire sauce
- fresh parsley (chopped)
- oyster crackers
Directions
- Roast the Corn: Heat a skillet over high heat. Toss corn with oil, salt, and pepper. Cook until charred in spots (5–7 minutes) and set aside.
- Render the Bacon: In a heavy pot, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp. Use a slotted spoon to remove bacon and set aside, reserving all the fat in the pot.
- Sweat the Veggies: Add butter to the bacon fat. Add onion, celery, and garlic. Sauté for 5–7 minutes until soft and translucent (do not brown).
- The Roux: Sprinkle flour over the veggies and stir for 1 minute to form a roux.
- Build the Liquid: Stir in the potatoes, chicken broth, heavy cream, milk, thyme, and bay leaf.
- Simmer: Bring to a simmer (do not boil) for 10–15 minutes until potatoes are fork-tender. Note: If too thick, stir in extra chicken broth to your liking.
- The Fish: Stir in cubed Cod, roasted corn, and half the bacon. Simmer on low for 5–7 minutes until fish is opaque. Do not boil.
- Season: Add hot sauce, Worcestershire, salt, and pepper to taste.
- Serve: Ladle into bowls and garnish with reserved bacon, fresh parsley, and oyster crackers.
