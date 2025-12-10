Dinner DeeAs recipe: Turkey Chili

Break the rules in the kitchen! Chef Janice Carte, founder of Tiny Spoon Chef (a personal chef and meal planning service), shares her incredible, highly adaptable recipe for Turkey, Sweet Potato & Chickpea Chili.

This chili is delicious, healthy, and designed to be made with whatever you have in your pantry—swap chickpeas for pinto beans, or sweet potato for zucchini!

The Perfect Meal Trio:

Turkey Chili: Learn how to create a balanced, flavorful base using ground turkey, sweet potatoes, and chickpeas, seasoned with a perfect blend of paprika, cumin, and the chef's surprising addition of cinnamon for warmth.

Cilantro Lime Crema: Chef Janice shares a pro tip for using Greek Yogurt to make a high-protein, zesty crema. She explains how to mellow out the raw garlic using the acid in the lime juice and yogurt.

Honey Cornbread Muffins: Follow the science (no rule-breaking here!) to bake moist, sweet cornbread muffins enhanced with honey and served hot with melted butter.

Click here for a printer-friendly version of this recipe. If you make it, take a picture and let us know how it turned out.

And let us know if you have a question or a recipe request! Email DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram .

See Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1p on Fox 13 Tampa Bay and 7a on FOX 35 Plus in Orlando.

Turkey, Sweet Potato & Chickpea Chili

Ingredients

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 lb ground turkey

1 medium onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 medium sweet potato, peeled and diced (about 2 cups)

1 (28 oz) can diced tomatoes

1 (14 oz) can tomato sauce

1 (14 oz) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 cup vegetable stock

1 tsp ground cumin

½ tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp sweet paprika

½ tsp dried oregano

¼ tsp cinnamon

1 tbsp chili powder

salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

2 tbsp fresh lime juice

cilantro lime crema, for serving (see recipe below)

candied jalapeños (optional)

crispy chickpeas (optional)

fried shallots (optional)

corn nuts (optional)

avocado (optional)

Directions

Heat olive oil in large pot over medium heat. Add turkey and cook, breaking it apart, until browned. Add onion, garlic, red bell pepper. Sauté 3–4 minutes until softened and fragrant. Stir in sweet potato, diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, chickpeas, vegetable stock. Add cumin, smoked paprika, sweet paprika, oregano, cinnamon, chili powder, salt, pepper. Stir well to combine. Bring to simmer, then reduce heat to medium-low. Cook uncovered for 25–30 minutes, stirring occasionally, until sweet potatoes are tender and chili thickens. Taste and adjust seasoning if needed. Serve hot topped with cilantro, squeeze of lime, and dollop of cilantro lime creme (see recipe below), along with any optional toppings desired.

Honey Cornbread

Ingredients

1 cup yellow cornmeal

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tbsp baking powder

½ cup sugar

1 tsp salt

1 cup whole milk

2 large eggs

½ stick butter, melted

¼ cup honey

Directions

Preheat oven to 400° F. Grease muffin tin lightly. In bowl, whisk together cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder, salt. In another bowl, mix milk, honey, melted butter, egg until smooth. Combine wet and dry ingredients just until blended (Don’t overmix). Divide evenly among muffin cups. Bake 14–16 minutes, until golden and toothpick comes out clean. While warm, brush tops with melted butter and drizzle of honey if desired.

Cilantro Lime Crema

Ingredients

¾ cup greek yogurt

juice and zest of 1 lime

¼ cup fresh cilantro leaves, finely chopped

1 small clove garlic, grated or minced

1–2 tsp honey

salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

Directions

Combine all ingredients in bowl or small blender. Mix or blend until smooth and creamy. Chill at least 10 minutes before serving.

To get more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.