Dinner DeeAs recipes for Easter Entertaining

Grab your Easter basket, because we're hunting some treats today - ideas for Easter dinners, whether you're hosting or just need a pot luck recipe to guarantee you'll be bringing back an empty platter. We've got expert tips on the perfect ham, and lamb, even a delicious duck. Plus a simple side for any celebration.

First up, an Easter menu wouldn't be complete without a classic glazed ham, and Tampa-based private Chef Anthony Santos joined us to share how he does his homemade glaze. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of his recipe.

Next, we're showing lamb some love as we revisit a recipe from Debbie Wilson-Berment, also known as Chef 'Sagajo'. It's a dish she describes as worth the "splurge" for "people you love", her Herb-Roasted Rack of Lamb. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of her recipe.

So we've had ham and lamb, and though it rhymes, spam isn't normally associated with Easter, so instead let's cook up some duck, with our friend Chef Johnathan Rodriguez. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of his recipe.

Last but not least, how to celebrate spring with spears of asparagus. Chef Ashley Suttle shared how she simply sautes them as a sensational side. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of her recipe.

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.

And let us know if you have a Chef or recipe you'd like to see on Dinner DeeAs! Email us, DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

See more Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm on FOX13.