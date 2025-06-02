Dinner DeeAs recipes: Garlic Butter Shrimp & White Bean Pasta, Quick Strawberry Shortcake

We make a meal for two, designed for a duo- not a party of five. Plus a perfectly portioned dessert. Today, Dinner DeeAs brings you another recipe by request. Eve, watching in Frostproof contacted us at our Facebook page, and said: "Can you make a simple dinner meal for 2? All I see is family dinners. Which are great, but too much for just 2."

Eve, I get it- when we're not making a family meal we have done a few decadent date night dinners for 2- but you need a regular recipe for a quick weeknight meal. So today's recipe is just right for you- and for 2. No need to over shop or end up with leftovers to last you all week long. I'm making a Mediterranean-inspired, flavor-packed dish featuring succulent shrimp, creamy white beans, tangy feta, and al dente pasta in a light garlic butter sauce. Plus a dessert designed for double portions only - a Quick Strawberry Shortcake.

Click here for a printable version of my recipes below. If you make either of them, send me a photo and let me know how it turned out!

And let us know if you have a Chef or recipe request! Email DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

See more Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm on FOX13.

Garlic Butter Shrimp & White Bean Pasta with Feta & Lemon

Ingredients

6 oz pasta (orecchiette, penne, or linguine work well)

1 tbsp olive oil

½ tbsp butter

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ lb shrimp, peeled & deveined

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

¼ tsp red pepper flakes (optional, for heat)

1 can (15 oz) white beans, drained & rinsed

1 can (15 oz) fire-roasted tomatoes (or cherry tomatoes, halved)

¼ tsp dried oregano

¼ tsp smoked paprika (adds depth to the shrimp)

¼ cup vegetable or chicken broth (for extra sauce depth)

juice & zest of 1 lemon

¼ cup crumbled feta cheese

¼ cup chopped fresh parsley or basil

Directions

Cook pasta: bring large pot of salted water to boil. Cook until al dente according to package instructions. Reserve ½ cup pasta water, then drain and set aside. Cook Garlic Butter Shrimp: heat olive oil & butter in large skillet over medium-high heat. Season shrimp with salt, black pepper, and smoked paprika. Sear shrimp for 2 minutes per side until lightly golden. Remove from skillet and set aside. Build sauce: in same skillet, add garlic and sauté for 30 seconds until fragrant. Stir in fire-roasted tomatoes, white beans, red pepper flakes, oregano, and vegetable broth. Simmer for 5 minutes. Return shrimp to skillet, toss to combine, and cook for 1 more minute. Add cooked pasta to skillet, tossing with sauce. If needed, add reserved pasta water to loosen sauce. Stir in lemon juice & zest, gently fold in feta cheese. Garnish with chopped parsley or basil, and serve hot.

Quick Strawberry Shortcake

Ingredients

1½ cups fresh strawberries, hulled and sliced

juice from half a lemon

1–2 tsp granulated sugar (to macerate strawberries)

store-bought balsamic glaze, for drizzling

fresh basil and mint, finely chiffonade-cut (a few leaves of each)

lemon zest

1 cup heavy whipping cream, chilled

2 tbsp powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

pinch of salt

readymade individual shortcakes

Directions

Macerate strawberries: in bowl, toss sliced strawberries with teaspoon or two of sugar. Let sit for 10–15 minutes until juicy (for true macerated strawberry). Make whipped cream: in chilled bowl, whip heavy cream with powdered sugar, vanilla extract, and pinch of salt. Use hand mixer or whisk until soft peaks form. Keep chilled. Assemble: take readymade individual shortcake, spoon over macerated strawberries with some juice. Add generous dollop of whipped cream, drizzle lightly with balsamic glaze and finish with pinch of lemon zest, basil and mint chiffonade on top.

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.