Dinner DeeAs recipes for a Juneteenth Indoor Cookout

Today we're sharing ideas for food to celebrate freedom, as we make a menu for Juneteenth. We're doing BBQ ribs with no smoker or grill required, baked beans which we'll actually be baking, quick collard greens and even a delicious drink with a splash of color. Kiva Williams, better known as influencer The Fun Foodie Mama, joined us to share a selection of items ideal for an indoor cookout.

Oven-Baked BBQ Ribs

Ingredients

rack of ribs

mustard

salt

pepper

paprika

pork rub

Directions

Coat meat with mustard on both sides. Season meat with salt, pepper, paprika, and pork rub. Wrap in foil. Cook in oven at 350° F for 1 hour.

Oven-Baked BBQ Beans

Ingredients

2 cans of baked beans

1 pack of ground beef

½ onion

½ green bell pepper

salt

pepper

garlic powder

BBQ sauce

mustard

honey

hot sauce

Directions

Saute ground beef in skillet. Season meat while in skillet. Add onions and peppers. Once meat is fully cooked, drain excess oil. In baking dish, add canned beans and cooked meat mixture. Add BBQ sauce, mustard, honey, and hot sauce. Combine all ingredients. Bake in oven for 30 minutes at 350°F.

Quick Collard Greens

Ingredients

32 oz bag of collards

1 can stewed tomatoes

½ diced onion

1 tablespoon minced garlic

salt, pepper, cumin, paprika

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

½ cup vegetable broth

2 chicken bouillon cubes

Directions

Combine all ingredients in Instant Pot. Set timer for 30 minutes.

Strawberry Lemonade

Ingredients

strawberries

lemonade

can of ginger ale

Directions

Add strawberries to blender and mix until smooth. Strain blended strawberries to remove seeds and pulp. Add strained strawberries to lemonade in pitcher. Add can of ginger ale to pitcher. Stir well to combine.

