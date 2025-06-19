Dinner DeeAs recipes for a Juneteenth Indoor Cookout
Today we're sharing ideas for food to celebrate freedom, as we make a menu for Juneteenth. We're doing BBQ ribs with no smoker or grill required, baked beans which we'll actually be baking, quick collard greens and even a delicious drink with a splash of color. Kiva Williams, better known as influencer The Fun Foodie Mama, joined us to share a selection of items ideal for an indoor cookout.
Oven-Baked BBQ Ribs
Ingredients
- rack of ribs
- mustard
- salt
- pepper
- paprika
- pork rub
Directions
- Coat meat with mustard on both sides.
- Season meat with salt, pepper, paprika, and pork rub.
- Wrap in foil.
- Cook in oven at 350° F for 1 hour.
Oven-Baked BBQ Beans
Ingredients
- 2 cans of baked beans
- 1 pack of ground beef
- ½ onion
- ½ green bell pepper
- salt
- pepper
- garlic powder
- BBQ sauce
- mustard
- honey
- hot sauce
Directions
- Saute ground beef in skillet.
- Season meat while in skillet.
- Add onions and peppers.
- Once meat is fully cooked, drain excess oil.
- In baking dish, add canned beans and cooked meat mixture.
- Add BBQ sauce, mustard, honey, and hot sauce.
- Combine all ingredients.
- Bake in oven for 30 minutes at 350°F.
Quick Collard Greens
Ingredients
- 32 oz bag of collards
- 1 can stewed tomatoes
- ½ diced onion
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- salt, pepper, cumin, paprika
- ¼ cup apple cider vinegar
- ½ cup vegetable broth
- 2 chicken bouillon cubes
Directions
- Combine all ingredients in Instant Pot.
- Set timer for 30 minutes.
Strawberry Lemonade
Ingredients
- strawberries
- lemonade
- can of ginger ale
Directions
- Add strawberries to blender and mix until smooth.
- Strain blended strawberries to remove seeds and pulp.
- Add strained strawberries to lemonade in pitcher.
- Add can of ginger ale to pitcher.
- Stir well to combine.
