Elevated Comfort Food: Gluten-Free Chicken Tenders

Get ready for a cozy, nourishing spin on a comforting family favorite that delivers all the flavor without any of the food coma! Chef Debbie DeVico from Sōl St Pete Bistro joins the kitchen to elevate weeknight dining with crispy gluten-free chicken tenders, a rich brown butter sweet potato mash, and a vibrant house salad. It's an approachable, anti-inflammatory meal that both kids and parents will absolutely love.

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Crispy Gluten-Free Chicken Tenders

Who says chicken tenders are just for kids? This elevated, restaurant-style version swaps out inflammatory wheat batters for a savory, nutrient-dense almond flour and Pecorino Romano crust. They bake up beautifully golden and crisp in less than twenty minutes for a worry-free weeknight win.

Ingredients

2–3 large organic chicken breasts

½ tsp sea salt

2 pasture-raised eggs

2 cups extra-fine blanched almond flour

½ cup grated Pecorino Romano sheep cheese

⅛ tsp Italian seasoning

½ tsp black pepper

½ tsp garlic powder

olive oil, for drizzling

Directions

Preheat oven to 400° F. Line baking sheet with parchment paper. Slice chicken breasts diagonally into roughly 1-inch strips. Season both sides evenly with sea salt and set aside. Whisk eggs in first bowl. In second bowl, combine almond flour, Pecorino Romano, Italian seasoning, black pepper, and garlic powder. Dip chicken into egg wash, shake off excess egg, and coat thoroughly in almond flour mixture. Place on prepared baking sheet. Drizzle tops lightly with olive oil. Bake chicken tenders for 18 minutes. Check for doneness, then broil for 2–5 minutes if needed for extra crispiness. Let rest 5 minutes before serving.

Brown Butter Sweet Potato Mash

Say goodbye to boring side dishes and hello to pure cold-weather magic. By pairing naturally sweet, fiber-rich sweet potatoes with intensely nutty, slow-foamed brown butter, you get a luxurious mash that tastes like a holiday indulgence. It is a simple, glucose-friendly side dish that completely steals the show.

Ingredients

2 med-large sweet potatoes

olive oil, for drizzling

½ stick grass-fed butter

1 pinch sea salt (optional)

Directions

Preheat oven to 420° F. Cut sweet potatoes in half lengthwise and lightly score flesh with knife or fork. Place cut-side up on parchment-lined baking sheet. Drizzle lightly with olive oil. Bake for 40–50 minutes until fork tender and caramelized around edges, checking around 30-minute mark. Once cool enough to handle, scoop flesh into large bowl. Melt butter in small saucepan over medium heat. Allow butter to foam until golden brown and smelling nutty; remove from heat immediately. Pour brown butter over potatoes and mash until smooth. Add pinch of sea salt if desired.

Simple House Salad & Dressing

Every rich, comforting meal needs a crisp, vibrant counterpoint to balance the plate. This effortless house salad combines fresh greens and organic veggies with a generations-old heirloom balsamic vinaigrette. It takes just sixty seconds to emulsify, proving you never need to buy store-bought dressing again.

Ingredients

8 cups organic spring mix or lettuce choice

1 cup organic cherry tomatoes, halved

1 organic English cucumber, thinly sliced

fresh torn basil (optional)

fresh torn parsley (optional)

2 tbsp grated Pecorino Romano (optional)

3 tbsp Trader Joe’s Gold Label Balsamic

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 large garlic clove, crushed or pressed

½ tsp sea salt

⅛ tsp black pepper

½ tsp Italian seasoning

Directions

Combine spring mix, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, basil, parsley, and Pecorino Romano in large bowl. In separate bowl, whisk together Trader Joe’s Gold Label Balsamic, extra virgin olive oil, crushed garlic, sea salt, black pepper, and Italian seasoning for about 60 seconds until emulsified and glossy. Toss salad lightly with dressing right before serving.

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