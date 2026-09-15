Epic Sandwich Upgrades For Dinner

Upgrade sandwich night with Chef Grant Strayer of Gateway Subs as he shows us how to build two towering, flavor-packed subs. First, learn the heartwarming tribute story and secrets behind "The Brycer"—a massive Buffalo chicken salad sub layered with spicy ranch, crisp veggies, jalapeño chips, and Gateway's famous tucked-in "meat blanket." Then, discover how to make a perfectly toasted, non-soggy Classic Tuna Melt loaded with melted provolone and fresh toppings.

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‘Brycer’ Seasoned Chicken

Ingredients

2 tbsp salt

2 tbsp black pepper

2 tbsp garlic powder

2 tbsp onion powder

2.5 lb boneless, skinless chicken thighs

Directions

Preheat oven to 375° F. In small bowl, combine salt, black pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder. Mix until evenly incorporated. Place chicken thighs in large bowl or on sheet pan. Sprinkle seasoning mixture generously over both sides of chicken, making sure every piece is thoroughly coated. You do not have to use all of seasoning mixture. Arrange seasoned chicken thighs in single layer on baking sheet or baking dish. Bake at 375° F for approximately 25-30 minutes, or until chicken reaches internal temperature of 165° F at thickest part. Remove chicken from oven and allow it to rest for approximately 5-10 minutes. Shred cooked chicken for Buffalo Chicken Salad.

Brycer Buffalo Chicken Salad

Ingredients

2.5 lb cooked, shredded chicken thighs

4 cups diced onion

4 cups diced celery

2 cups buffalo sauce

1 cup mayonnaise

Directions

After seasoned chicken has rested, shred it into bite-sized pieces. Dice onion and celery into small, even pieces. Place shredded chicken, diced onion, and diced celery into large mixing bowl. Pour in 2 cups buffalo sauce and toss until chicken and vegetables are evenly coated. Add 1 cup mayonnaise and fold everything together until completely incorporated. Mix until everything is evenly coated and salad has creamy Buffalo consistency.

Fox Spicy Ranch

Ingredients

2 cups ranch

2.5 oz canned chipotle peppers

Directions

Add 2 cups ranch to clean mixing container. Add 2.5 oz canned chipotle peppers. Using immersion blender, blend until chipotle peppers are completely incorporated and spicy ranch is smooth and uniform. Transfer to clean container, cover, and refrigerate until ready to use.

Gateway's Buffalo Chicken Sub ('The Brycer')

Ingredients

6 hoagie rolls

mayonnaise

prepared ‘Brycer' Buffalo Chicken Salad

provolone cheese

lettuce

sliced onion

hot peppers

sweet peppers

spicy ranch

jalapeño chips

sliced buffalo chicken deli meat

Directions

Slice open fresh hoagie roll, keeping two sides connected. Spread mayonnaise evenly on inside of hoagie roll. Generously fill roll with prepared Brycer Buffalo Chicken Salad. Layer provolone cheese over Buffalo Chicken Salad. Add lettuce and sliced onion. Top with hot peppers and sweet peppers. Drizzle spicy ranch down center. Crinkle and add jalapeño chips. Finish with layer of sliced buffalo chicken deli meat across top of sandwich. Tuck in edges using back of knife. Close hoagie roll, gently press sandwich together, slice, and serve.

Classic Tuna Melt

Ingredients

25 oz tuna

1 ¼ cups diced onion

1 ¼ cups diced celery

¼ cup + 2 tsp mayonnaise

6 hoagie rolls

provolone cheese

lettuce

sliced tomato

Directions

Measure 25 oz tuna and squeeze thoroughly to remove excess water. Add squeezed tuna to clean mixing bowl. Add 1 ¼ cups diced onion and 1 ¼ cups diced celery. Add ¼ cup + 2 tsp mayonnaise. Mix thoroughly until tuna, vegetables, and mayonnaise are evenly combined. Slice open hoagie roll, keeping two sides connected. Spread thin layer mayonnaise on inside of roll. Add prepared tuna mixture down center. Top with provolone cheese. Bake at 425° F for 4-5 minutes until cheese is melted and bread is toasted. Add lettuce, sliced tomato, and sliced onion. Close hoagie roll, gently press sandwich together, slice, and serve.

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