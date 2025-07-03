Even More Dinner DeeAs recipes from Michelin-Rated Restaurants

We make more meals with local chefs who caught the attention of inspectors for the Michelin restaurant guide.

Besides the awards they hand out, there are dozens of local establishments in the guide as ‘recommended’. We’re going to meet Chefs from a handful of those restaurants on today’s show.

First up, Benjamin Clark, Executive Chef at Olivia. They have locations in St Pete and Tampa, where "even the simplest dishes flaunt personality", according to the Michelin guide. He joined us to share a family recipe so old, his Nonna learned it from her Grandma. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of his recipe.

Next up, we stay in Tampa to visit with Billy Zeko, Executive Chef with Predalina. They were one of only half a dozen Tampa restaurants added to the Michelin Guide in 2024. He joined us to share a recipe for Spetsiota, a Greek specialty: fish in a tomato sauce. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of his recipe.

Another recommended restaurant in Tampa is Élevage, the restaurant in the Epicurean Hotel in Tampa’s Hyde Park. Don’t let the fancy names fool you. The guide calls the cooking here "down-to-earth", "with a menu whose flavors confidently span the globe". Their Executive Chef Jon Atanacio joined us to share a dessert recipe inspired by a dish he had in New York over a decade earlier. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of his recipe.

Finally today, we stay in Tampa to visit with Chef Gerry Sizemore from Haven, a restaurant that the Michelin Guide describes as "charming, quirky and convivial". He shared a recipe for a meal inspired by childhood summers in North Carolina, his Calabash Shrimp Tacos. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of his recipe.

