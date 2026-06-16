Herb-Seared Chicken Salad

Executive Chef Jesse Altman from Refined Roots in Tarpon Springs steps into the kitchen to rescue us from dinner boredom with a spectacular Mediterranean-inspired meal. He answers our viewers' culinary SOS by demonstrating how a simple mix of French herbs can elevate a fresh chicken salad and crunchy scratch-made croutons. This quick, aromatic recipe brings restaurant-quality flair straight to your weeknight table!

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Herbes de Provence Spice Blend

Ingredients

2 tbsp dried rosemary

2 tbsp dried savory

2 tbsp dried thyme

2 tbsp dried basil

2 tbsp dried marjoram

2 tbsp dried lavender flowers

2 tbsp dried Italian parsley

1 tbsp dried oregano

1 tbsp dried tarragon

1 tsp bay leaf powder

Directions

Combine dried rosemary, dried savory, dried thyme, dried basil, dried marjoram, dried lavender flowers, dried Italian parsley, dried oregano, dried tarragon, and bay leaf powder in spice grinder, mortar and pestle, or blender. Blend until mixture resembles coarse ground pepper.

Herbes de Provence Chicken Salad

Ingredients

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp Herbes de Provence

½ tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

5 cups mixed greens

½ cup cherry tomatoes, halved

¼ cup Kalamata olives, pitted and halved

¼ cup crumbled feta cheese

2 tbsp sliced almonds

Directions

Pat chicken breasts dry. Rub chicken breasts with olive oil, then coat evenly with Herbes de Provence, salt, and black pepper. Heat skillet over medium-high heat. Cook chicken for about 6–7 minutes per side, until deeply golden and internal temperature reaches 165° F. Remove from heat, let rest for 5 minutes, and slice into thin strips on bias. In large serving bowl, combine mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, Kalamata olives, crumbled feta cheese, and sliced almonds. Lay warm, sliced chicken over bed of salad.

Garlic Herb Croutons

Ingredients

½ loaf day-old sourdough

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

½ tbsp unsalted butter, melted

1 cloves garlic, finely minced

½ tsp kosher salt

¼ tsp black pepper

3 tbsp Herbes de Provence

¼ tsp red pepper flakes

Directions

Preheat oven to 375° F. Cut sourdough bread into ¾-inch cubes, tearing some pieces by hand for rustic, irregular edges. In large mixing bowl, combine extra virgin olive oil, melted butter, minced garlic, kosher salt, black pepper, Herbes de Provence, and red pepper flakes. Whisk until fully combined. Add bread cubes to bowl and toss thoroughly until every piece is lightly coated. Allow bread to sit for 1 minute so it absorbs flavored oil. Spread bread in single layer on parchment-lined sheet pan. Bake for 15–20 minutes, stirring once halfway through, removing when golden brown and crisp on outside. Immediately sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and cool completely before serving.

Herbes de Provence Vinaigrette

Ingredients

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

1 tsp Dijon mustard

½ tsp Herbes de Provence

1 pinch salt

1 pinch black pepper

Directions

In small bowl, combine extra virgin olive oil, fresh lemon juice, Dijon mustard, Herbes de Provence, salt, and black pepper. Whisk until emulsified.

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