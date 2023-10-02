Hot Honey-Chicken on a Throne... AKA 'Beer Can Chicken' recipe
One meal, two names: ‘Hot Honey-Chicken on a Throne’ or ‘Beer Can Chicken’; whichever one you choose, it still tastes delicious. And scroll down for a bonus watermelon salad.
These recipes were shared by Lee Aquino, Executive Chef with the Birchwood family of brands.
Hot Honey-Chicken On a Throne
Brine
Ingredients
- 2 gallons water
- 1 container pickle juice
- 1 cup sugar
- 2 cups Old Bay Seasoning
Plus 3-4lb chicken
Directions
Combine ingredients and bring to simmer or until sugar and spices are dissolved
Refrigerate until brine is 41°F or below, then place chicken in brine and refrigerate overnight
Cooking The Chicken
Ingredients
- 2 sticks butter
- 2 cups BBQ spice
- 2 lbs potatoes
- 1 bulb fennel
- 1 leek
- 2 pints grape tomatoes
- 3 bulbs garlic
- 1 beer (16 oz ‘tall boy’ can)
Directions
Preheat oven/grill/smoker to 275°F
After brining overnight, discard and drain all brine leaving the now-flavored chicken
Dry the chicken with paper towels
Using your hands, spread room temperature butter evenly between the skin and meat of the chicken
Season with BBQ spice, making sure to get the interior of the cavity and all the hard-to-reach areas
Using a rimmed baking sheet or cast iron pan, place the cracked open can of beer in the center, then carefully place the cavity of the bird over the opened beer
Surrouned with chopped vegetables and place in oven/grill/smoker for 2-3 hours
Monitor the temperature of the bird, probing between thigh and breast for accurate temp, every 30 minutes until internal temperature reaches 160°F
Once cooked, rest for 20 minutes
Hot Honey Dressing
Ingredients
- 8 fl oz local honey
- 2 fl oz hot sauce
- 3-4 lemons juiced & zested
- 1 fl oz brown mustard
Directions
Combine all ingredients in mixing bowl
Discard beer from cooked chicken and pour over hot honey dressing to taste
Carve the chicken and serve family style with the vegetables
Watermelon Poke Salad
Sushi Rice
Ingredients
- 1 cup sushi rice
- 1 cup water
Directions
Rinse sushi rice using a fine mesh strainer, once water is no longer cloudy, drain.
Place rice and water in rice cooker and turn on, cook for 15 mins
Fan and fluff rice to cool evenly, making sure there are no clumps
Sushi Rice Vinegar
- ½ cup rice vinegar
- ¼ cup sugar
- 2 tbsp salt
Directions
Whisk together rice vinegar, sugar and salt until dissolved, then mix into cooked sushi rice
Ponzu Sauce
Ingredients
- 6 fl oz soy sauce
- 1 fl oz sesame oil
- 1 fl oz rice vinegar
- 1 fl oz mirin wine
- 2 limes juiced & vested
- 1 grapefruit juiced & vested
Directions
Zest lime and grapefruit into mixing bowl
Cut citrus in half and juice into mixing bowl
Add remaining ingredients and whisk
Pickled Ginger Radish
Ingredients
- 1 container pickled ginger
- 3 radishes
Directions
Wash and cut radish very thin
Place radish in container and add only liquid from the pickled ginger container
Watermelon
Ingredients
- 1 seedless watermelon
Directions
Remove outside peel and cut into small cubes
Watermelon Poke Assembly
Ingredients
To taste:
- sesame seeds
- crushed wasabi peas
- cashews
- cut scallions
- hand-torn nori sheets
- cilantro
Toss and marinate cubed Watermelon with ponzu sauce, reserve for 20 mins
In serving bowl, gently toss sushi rice and marinated watermelon
Top with sesame seeds, crushed wasabi peas and cashews, cut scallions, hand-torn nori sheets and cilantro
