Mediterranean Makeover: Baked Fish & Berries

Chef John Loscalzo from LOKO Cuisine brings a taste of the Mediterranean to the table with this vibrant and easy-to-prepare baked fish. Featuring colorful bell peppers, briny olives, and aromatic saffron rice, this dish is a perfect example of how simple ingredients can create a restaurant-quality meal.

Click here to download a printable copy of the recipe.

Connect with us:

E-mail us your pictures and recipe requests: DinnerDeeAs@fox.com

Follow us on Instagram: @DinnerDeeAs and Facebook: facebook.com/DinnerDeeAs

Watch episodes any time, anywhere on YouTube: youtube.com/@DinnerDeeAs or Fox Local: foxlocal.com

Watch Dinner DeeAs:

Every weekday at 1p on FOX 13 Tampa Bay

Every weekday at 7a on FOX 35 Plus in Orlando

Mediterranean Baked Grouper with Saffron Rice

Ingredients

2 cups water

1 tsp sea salt

2 pinches saffron thread

1 tbsp olive oil

1 cup medium or long grain white rice

2 tbsp olive oil

1 red bell pepper

1 yellow bell pepper

1 medium yellow onion

1 tsp sea salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp dried oregano

1 pinch crushed red pepper

1 clove minced garlic

1 15 oz can diced tomatoes

1 5 oz jar manzanilla green olives

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 splash dry white wine

1 lb skinless grouper

Directions

Rinse rice well before cooking. In 3-quart saucepan, bring water to rolling boil. Add salt, saffron, and olive oil. Add rice and bring water back to boil. Stir once and cover saucepan with lid. Lower heat to simmer and cook undisturbed for 25–30 minutes. If liquid is not absorbed, cook 2 to 4 minutes longer. Fluff with fork. Preheat oven to 400° F. Heat 2 tbsp olive oil in large skillet over medium-high. Thinly slice peppers and onion into strips. Add peppers and onions to skillet. Season with salt, pepper, oregano, and crushed red pepper. Cook 5–8 minutes until lightly browned. Add minced garlic to pan during last 1–2 minutes of cooking. Add lemon juice, drained tomatoes, drained olives, and wine to pan and simmer for 2 minutes. Season fish with salt and pepper and place in lightly greased 9 x 13 baking dish. Top fish with sauteed vegetables and bake for 20–25 minutes until internal temperature reaches 145° F. To serve, plate scoop of rice topped with fish, vegetables, and juices. Garnish with drizzle of olive oil, sea salt, and pinch of oregano.

Balsamic Marinated Strawberries with Vanilla Mascarpone

Elevate your dessert game with this traditional Italian flavor combination that marries the tartness of balsamic reduction with the sweetness of fresh berries. Served over almond pound cake and topped with a velvety vanilla mascarpone, it is the ultimate refreshing finish to any dinner.

Ingredients

1 lb strawberries

1 tsp sugar

3 tbsp balsamic reduction syrup

1 small container mascarpone cheese

1 tbsp vanilla

4 pieces pound cake

Directions

Rinse strawberries, remove tops, and cut into quarters. Place in mixing bowl. Add sugar and balsamic reduction to strawberries and mix. Let sit for 5–8 minutes. In separate bowl, combine mascarpone and vanilla. Place one piece of pound cake on dessert plate. Top cake with marinated strawberries and a bit of juice. Finish with dollop of vanilla mascarpone.

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.