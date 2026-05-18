Mediterranean Masterclass: Seared Salmon & Couscous
Executive Chef Ryan VanDusen of LUMA in St. Pete joins the kitchen to solve the boring dinner dilemma with a Mediterranean-inspired feast. This meal features a perfectly seared salmon paired with citrusy Moroccan couscous, a refreshing homemade tzatziki, and a quick vegetable succotash. It is a fresh, fast, and flavor-packed dish that brings waterfront dining right to your dinner table!
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Click here to download a printable copy of the recipes below.
Moroccan Couscous
Ingredients
- 1 cup Moroccan couscous
- 2 cup chicken stock
- 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- ½ red onion
- 1 spring fresh mint
- ¼ bunch fresh parsley leaves
- 1 orange (zest)
- 1 lemon (zest and juice)
- 1 tbsp kosher salt
Directions
- Place Moroccan couscous into heat resistant bowl.
- In pot, bring 2 cups chicken stock to boil.
- Pour boiling liquid over couscous, mix lightly, and cover with lid or plastic wrap. Let sit 10 minutes to cook.
- While couscous cooks, small dice red onion, rough chop mint and parsley, and zest orange and lemon.
- Once finished cooking, fluff couscous with fork and mix in olive oil, diced red onion, mint, parsley, orange zest, lemon zest, lemon juice, and salt.
- Mix until well incorporated and add more salt or olive oil if needed.
Tzatziki (Cucumber Yogurt Sauce)
Ingredients
- ¼ cucumber
- 1 cup plain Greek yogurt
- ¼ shallot
- 1 garlic clove
- ¼ bunch parsley leaves
- 1 spring mint
- 1 half lemon juice
- 1 tsp red wine vinegar
- 1 tsp olive oil
- 1 pinch salt
Directions
- Peel and seed cucumber.
- Run cucumber over coarse side of cheese grater into separate bowl and let sit to drain liquid.
- In separate bowl, combine yogurt, finely diced shallot, and garlic grated over microplane.
- Add chopped parsley leaves, chopped mint leaves, lemon juice, red wine vinegar, olive oil, and salt.
- Drain any remaining liquid from bowl with cucumbers and combine with yogurt mixture.
- Mix well.
Baby Zucchini and Cherry Tomato Sauté
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 pack baby zucchini
- ½ red onion
- 1 clamshell cherry tomatoes
- 2 garlic clove
- 2 tbsp chicken stock
- 1 numb butter
- 1 pinch salt
- ¼ bunch parsley leaves
- 1 squeeze lemon juice
Directions
- Cut baby zucchini into quarters lengthwise and slice cherry tomatoes in half. Small dice red onion and mince garlic.
- In sauté pan, add olive oil until hot.
- Add zucchini flat side down and cook roughly 1 minute until charred.
- Add red onion and cook until onion starts to change color, about 1 minute.
- Add cherry tomatoes and garlic and sauté another minute until tomatoes slightly blister.
- Pour in chicken stock and let liquid reduce slightly.
- Add butter and mix until incorporated.
- Finish with salt, chopped parsley, and squeeze of lemon juice.
Seared Salmon
Ingredients
- 12 oz salmon filet
- 1 tbsp salt
- 1 tbsp olive oil
Directions
- Season salmon with salt on both sides.
- In hot pan, add olive oil until it ripples.
- Place salmon in pan and sear hard 3-4 minutes until golden color.
- Flip salmon and finish in oven at 375° F for 5 minutes.
- To plate, use couscous as base, add vegetables, and place salmon slightly on top.
- Finish salmon with dollop of tzatziki
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