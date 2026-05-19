One-Pan Greek Feast: Chicken (and Donuts)
Join Chef Ahmad Alaraj from Shawarma King Food Truck as he shares a heartwarming, Greek-inspired feast featuring zesty lemon roasted chicken, potatoes, and savory sautéed green beans! To end on a sweet note, he whips up his secret to perfect homemade Greek honey doughnuts, known as loukoumades, drenched in a fragrant citrus syrup.
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Greek Lemon Roasted Chicken with Potatoes
Ingredients
- 2-3 Idaho potatoes, cut into wedges
- 1 small yellow onion, chopped
- 5 cloves fresh garlic, minced
- ¼ cup olive oil
- salt, to taste
- black pepper, to taste
- garlic powder, to taste
- onion powder, to taste
- dried Greek oregano, to taste
- paprika, to taste
- 4-6 bone-in chicken thighs and drumsticks
- 1 cup chicken or vegetable stock
- 2 lemons
Directions
- Preheat oven to 425° F.
- Assemble pan: Add potato wedges and chopped onion to large baking dish. Add whole garlic cloves and crushed garlic right into pan. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, oregano and paprika. Toss everything well so it is evenly coated. Nestle chicken pieces on top, skin-side up.
- Pour chicken or vegetable stock into pan, around potatoes and onions and underneath chicken.
- Bake for 45-55 minutes, until chicken is golden and cooked through and potatoes are tender with crispy edges.
- Remove chicken and potatoes from oven and squeeze fresh lemon juice generously over entire pan right before serving.
Sautéed Green Beans
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2 cups fresh green beans, trimmed
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- salt, to taste
- black pepper, to taste
- onion powder, to taste
- garlic powder, to taste
- 2 tbsp butter
Directions
- Heat olive oil in pan over medium heat.
- Add green beans and sauté for 4-5 minutes until slightly blistered.
- Add garlic and cook for about 30 seconds.
- Add salt, pepper, onion powder, and garlic powder to your liking.
- Add butter and cook until tender.
Greek Honey Donuts (Loukoumades)
Ingredients
- 1 cup lukewarm water
- ½ tbsp sugar
- 1 sachet dry instant yeast
- 2 cups white all-purpose flour
- pinch salt
- 1 tbsp cornstarch
- ½ cup lukewarm whole milk
- 1 tbsp oil (plus more for frying)
- ½ cup sugar
- ½ cup orange juice
- 2 cups water
- ½ cup honey
- 1 quill cinnamon (cinnamon stick)
- 1 tbsp cinnamon powder
- handful pistachios or walnuts, finely chopped
Directions
- In lukewarm water, add sugar and dry instant yeast. Wait a few minutes until it becomes foamy and bubbly.
- Mix dry ingredients together including yeast. Add lukewarm milk and mix well.
- Cover with piece of cling film and rest for about 1-2 hours, or until dough triples in size.
- In pot, add sugar, orange juice, water, honey, and cinnamon stick. Bring to boil, simmer 10-15 mins, until it thickens into syrup.
- Heat up small pot with oil to 320° F on stove. Once oil is hot, dip teaspoon in it and scoop teaspoon of dough and gently drop into hot oil. Give dough good stir in between batches.
- Fry about 4 doughnuts at one time. Flip them now and again to be sure they are cooked evenly.
- Once donuts are golden brown all over, fish them out of oil with fork or slotted spoon and place on paper towels to remove excess oil.
- Pour hot syrup over doughnuts and sprinkle with cinnamon powder and finely chopped pistachios or walnuts. Serve immediately.
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