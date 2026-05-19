One-Pan Greek Feast: Chicken (and Donuts)

Join Chef Ahmad Alaraj from Shawarma King Food Truck as he shares a heartwarming, Greek-inspired feast featuring zesty lemon roasted chicken, potatoes, and savory sautéed green beans! To end on a sweet note, he whips up his secret to perfect homemade Greek honey doughnuts, known as loukoumades, drenched in a fragrant citrus syrup.

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Click here to download a printable copy of the recipes below.

Remove chicken and potatoes from oven and squeeze fresh lemon juice generously over entire pan right before serving.

Bake for 45-55 minutes, until chicken is golden and cooked through and potatoes are tender with crispy edges.

Pour chicken or vegetable stock into pan, around potatoes and onions and underneath chicken.

Assemble pan: Add potato wedges and chopped onion to large baking dish. Add whole garlic cloves and crushed garlic right into pan. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, oregano and paprika. Toss everything well so it is evenly coated. Nestle chicken pieces on top, skin-side up.

Add salt, pepper, onion powder, and garlic powder to your liking.

Add garlic and cook for about 30 seconds.

Add green beans and sauté for 4-5 minutes until slightly blistered.

1 tbsp oil (plus more for frying)

In lukewarm water, add sugar and dry instant yeast. Wait a few minutes until it becomes foamy and bubbly.

Mix dry ingredients together including yeast. Add lukewarm milk and mix well.

Cover with piece of cling film and rest for about 1-2 hours, or until dough triples in size.

In pot, add sugar, orange juice, water, honey, and cinnamon stick. Bring to boil, simmer 10-15 mins, until it thickens into syrup.

Heat up small pot with oil to 320° F on stove. Once oil is hot, dip teaspoon in it and scoop teaspoon of dough and gently drop into hot oil. Give dough good stir in between batches.

Fry about 4 doughnuts at one time. Flip them now and again to be sure they are cooked evenly.

Once donuts are golden brown all over, fish them out of oil with fork or slotted spoon and place on paper towels to remove excess oil.