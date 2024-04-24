Recipe: Birria Tacos & Margaritas

Today, a trip to Mexico from the comfort of your kitchen as we bring you Birria, a marinated meat dish dating back to the time of the Conquistadors. Plus, toss that mix in the trash, we’re making Margaritas and doing it right! These recipes come courtesy of Chef Erik Youngs, aka the 'VooDoo Chef'. Find out more about his VooDoo Chef Foundation here and support his work by purchasing his seasonings here.

Birria (QuesoBirria) Tacos

Ingredients for Birria

2 dried California chiles

3 chiles de Arbol

4 ancho chiles

3 lb beef

3 tbsp VooDoo Chef Red Southwest Seasoning (available here , or a similar red seasoning blend suitable for meats can be used)

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 medium white onion, chopped

1 carrot, chopped

8 garlic cloves, roughly chopped

2 tbsp tomato paste

3 qt beef stock, divided

1 cinnamon stick

6 dried bay leaves

1 tbsp black peppercorns

1½ tsp Mexican dried oregano

Directions for Birria

Remove stems and seeds from chiles. Set aside. Cut beef into large cubes (approx. 1" squares). Season with VooDoo Chef Red Southwest Seasoning. Let stand for 30–60 minutes. Heat olive oil over medium-high heat in heavy bottom pot. Sear beef on all sides, then remove and set aside. In same pot, sauté chopped onion and carrots for 3–5 minutes until translucent. Add garlic and continue cooking for 1–2 more minutes. Stir in tomato paste and cook until paste turns deep red. Deglaze pot with 1 quart of beef stock, scraping up any browned bits. Add cinnamon stick, bay leaves, peppercorns, oregano, and prepared chiles. Bring to boil, then reduce to simmer until chiles are rehydrated. Transfer mixture to blender and blend until smooth. Return beef to pot, cover with blended chili mixture and remaining 2 quarts beef stock. Bring to boil and reduce to simmer. Cook until beef is tender, 2–3 hours. Shred cooked beef using two forks, adding a little of the consommé as needed to keep moist.

Additional Ingredients for Tacos

1½ medium white onion, chopped

¼ bunch cilantro, chopped

juice of ½ lime

16-24 yellow corn tortillas

8 oz mozzarella cheese, shredded (for a traditional flavor, substitute Oaxaca cheese if available)

lime wedges, for garnish

Directions for Tacos

In bowl, combine chopped onion, cilantro, and lime juice. Reserve for serving. Preheat large nonstick sauté pan over medium-high heat. Dip corn tortilla into birria braising liquid and place into heated pan. Top tortilla with approximately 1 oz of shredded beef and ½ oz of shredded cheese. Cook until tortilla is crisp, then top with cilantro and onion mixture. Fold tortilla in half and serve with side of braising liquid and lime wedge.

512 Margarita

For Rim of Glass

1 tsp sugar

½ tsp VooDoo Chef Red Southwest Seasoning (available here , or a similar red seasoning blend can be used)

1/2 tsp lime zest

Ingredients for Margarita

3 oz tequila, 512 Blanco

1½ oz lime juice

2 tsp agave nectar

1½ oz Grand Marnier

For Garnish

lime wedge (or wheel)

Directions

Rub lime wedge around rim of glass. Combine sugar, seasoning, and lime zest in shallow bowl wide enough to accept rim of glass. Dip rim of glass into mixture until coated. Fill glass with ice. In bar shaker filled halfway with ice, combine tequila, lime juice, and agave. Shake vigorously until frost begins to build up on outside of shaker (10-15 seconds). Use bar strainer and add margarita mix to prepared glass. Add Grand Marnier to top.

