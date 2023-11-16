Recipe: Black & Tan Chili

We're making one-pot chili with beef, beans and beer! Plus, Beer Cheese and finally, using beer as a brine for chicken and in a buffalo sauce to serve with it. These recipes come from Chef Sean Eckman, Executive Chef for Yuengling Draft Haus & Kitchen.

Black & Tan Chili

Ingredients

3 tbsp canola oil

2 lbs ground beef

1 yellow onion, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

4 cloves garlic, chopped

2 tbsp chili powder

1 tbsp smoked paprika

1 tbsp cocoa powder

1 tbsp ground cumin

1 ½ tsp dried oregano

2 tsp ground black pepper

1 tsp cayenne pepper

1 ½ tbsp kosher salt

¾ cup all-purpose flour

1 x 12 oz bottle Yuengling Black & Tan

1 cup beef broth or bullion

1 x 8 oz can tomato sauce

¾ cup chili sauce

1 x 10 oz can enchilada sauce

1 x 10 oz can Rotel Tomatoes with Chilis

1 x 29 oz can black beans

Directions

Place a large pot over medium heat, add oil and begin to brown ground beef for 7–8 minutes or until cooked thoroughly, and no pink remains.

Once beef is browned and cooked through thoroughly, remove half of any fat that has rendered, and discard it.

Return pot with beef back to stove.

Add onions, peppers, garlic, and continue to cook until vegetables are soft, about 10 minutes.

Add seasonings, including salt and cook while continuously stirring for 2-3 minutes.

Add flour and cook for another 2-3 minutes.

Add Black & Tan and beef broth, stirring thoroughly to avoid any lumps, and bring to simmer.

Add tomato sauce, chili sauce, enchilada sauce, Rotel tomatoes and black beans; bring back to a simmer.

Allow chili to cook on stove top for 20–30 minutes to allow flavors to meld, or at this point place chili into crock pot with appropriate heat setting for when you plan on serving.

Serve chili as desired with your choice of toppings, or have chili be a part of a larger collection of ingredients for nachos, hot dogs, burgers, or whatever your situation requires.

Beer Cheese

Ingredients

2 tbsp butter

2 tbsp all-purpose flour

1 cup Yuengling Lord Chesterfield Ale

½ cup whole milk

1 tsp Worcestershire Sauce

½ jalapeño pepper, diced (use more if you like more heat)

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp garlic powder

½ tsp onion powder

1 tsp kosher salt

½ tsp ground black pepper

½ tsp sweet paprika

8 oz sharp cheddar cheese, grated

4 oz smoked gouda cheese, grated

Directions

Melt butter in saucepan over medium-high heat and add flour.

Whisk until combined and there are no lumps.

Add Yuengling Lord Chesterfield Ale, milk, Worcestershire, jalapeño, mustard, and seasonings.

Continue whisking until smooth and thickened.

Remove from heat and whisk in cheese until completely melted.

Serve warm with soft pretzels, vegetables, or crackers.

Lager Brine

Ingredients

8 cups water

¾ cup kosher salt

¼ cup sugar

6 cups ice water

16 oz Yuengling Traditional Lager

Directions

Bring 8 cups of water to simmer with salt and sugar in large pot, stir to dissolve.

Remove salt and sugar solution from heat.

Add ice water and beer to cool mixture. Finish cooling brine for as long as needed, until it is below 40 °F.

Place chicken pieces in large plastic container with lid, or large sealable bag. Add enough brine to completely cover chicken.

Allow to brine for at least 4 hours, but not more than 24 hours.

Remove chicken from brine, pat dry with paper towels, and cook as you prefer.

Lager Buffalo Sauce

Ingredients

1 ½ cups hot sauce

4 tbsp butter

1 Calabrian chili pepper, stem removed

2 tbsp cider vinegar

1 ¼ tsp garlic powder

¾ tsp kosher salt

¼ cup Yuengling Traditional Lager

Directions

Combine all ingredients in sauce pan.

Place over medium heat, and cook just until butter has melted.

Puree mixture either in a blender or with immersion blender.

Hold warm to coat chicken as desired.

