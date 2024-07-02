Recipe: Cajun Crab Cakes & Soul Fries

Today we're making seafood from the south - Cajun crab cakes - and see what happens when soul food meets French fries. These recipes were shared by Chef Ken James from Plates on Deck- a catering and private chef business. He serves 'electic soul food' which he describes as "home cooking meets fine dining... at the intersection of love, food, and family." Plates on Deck is also one of nine teams taking part in the new season of Food Network show The Great Food Truck Race, competing for a chance to win $50,000! Find out more about The Great Food Truck Race by clicking here.

Cajun Crab Cakes

Ingredients

1 red bell pepper, finely diced

½ yellow bell pepper, finely diced

1 serrano pepper, finely diced

1 lemon, juiced

1 lb jumbo lump crab meat

1 cup breadcrumbs

1 cup light mayonnaise

2 tbsp Plates on Deck ‘Seafood Boil Seasoning’ (available by clicking here

2 tbsp Plates on Deck ‘Eclectic Soul Seasoning’ (available by clicking here

1 egg

¼ cup grapeseed oil

chipotle aioli (for serving)

lemon wedges (for garnish)

Directions

In large mixing bowl, add red bell pepper, yellow bell pepper, and serrano pepper. Squeeze juice of lemon into bowl with diced peppers. Gently mix in crab meat, breadcrumbs, mayonnaise, Seafood Boil Seasoning, Eclectic Soul Seasoning, and egg with lemon and peppers, being careful not to break crab meat too much. With hands, form mixture into 5 oz patties. Heat grapeseed oil in pan over medium heat. Once oil is hot, place crab cakes in pan and cook approximately 2 minutes each side, until golden brown and fully cooked. Serve crab cakes topped with chipotle aioli and garnished with lemon wedge on side.

Soul Fries

Ingredients

4 red potatoes

Plates on Deck ‘Eclectic Soul Seasoning’, to taste (available by clicking here

salt, to taste

frying oil

½ cup BBQ sauce

2 oz honey mustard

juice of 1 lemon

1 tbsp honey

Directions

Wash red potatoes and cut into 1½" pieces. Place potato pieces in mixing bowl, add salt and Eclectic Soul Seasoning to potatoes and mix to coat evenly. Heat frying oil to 365° F and fry seasoned potato pieces 6-8 minutes until exterior is crisp and inside is tender. Drain fried potatoes on paper towels to remove excess oil before serving. In separate bowl, combine BBQ sauce, honey mustard, lemon juice, and honey. Season mixture with Eclectic Soul Seasoning according to your flavor preference. Mix all ingredients well until fully incorporated. Serve sauce alongside or drizzled over Soul Fries for added sweetness and tang.

