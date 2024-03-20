Recipe: Cajun Pasta and No-Knead Focaccia

article

We're making a Cajun Pasta, plus how to make your own Focaccia bread with no need for a bread maker... and no kneading whatsoever. Both recipes were shared by Chef Madison Nienaber, Executive Sous Chef for 'The Living Room'- who serve up 'new American cuisine' at locations in Dunedin and Wesley Chapel.

Click here for a printer-friendly version of the recipes below. If you make either of them, let us know how they turn out!

Email us, DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

Watch Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm ET on FOX13.

'Bobby Boucher' Cajun Pasta

Ingredients

2 tbsp butter

2 tbsp garlic

½ cup julienne shallots/onions

2 tbsp sherry wine

10 piece shrimp, butterflied

2 cups heavy cream

2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

¼ cup blackened seasoning

2 tbsp salt and pepper

6 oz crawfish

frozen peas, as needed

1 lemon

14 oz linguini pasta

½ Parmesan cheese

chopped parsley

Directions

On medium high heat, add butter, garlic, and shallots. Saute until sweated (1-2 minutes)

Deglaze with sherry wine. Add shrimp.

Once shrimp is cooked, add heavy cream, Worcestershire sauce, blackened seasoning, salt and pepper, crawfish, peas, and squeeze in lemon.

Turn heat to low. Simmer until sauce thickens.

Cook linguini according to package directions. Add cooked pasta and Parmesan to sauce.

Garnish with parsley.

Focaccia Bread

Ingredients

683 g bread flour

15 g kosher salt

14 g instant yeast

83 g garlic confit

83 g blistered tomatoes

607 g warm water

pure olive oil, as needed

rosemary, to sprinkle

salt, to sprinkle

Directions

Combine dry ingredients, garlic confit, blistered tomatoes, add water, then rub oil on bottom of bowl

Rub oil on top of dough, and let proof for 48 hours

To bake: Put paper and oil at the bottom of the pan

Spread dough into a lined 11" x 13" over tray and let sit out for 2 hours, then poke dough

Sprinkle on rosemary and salt.

Bake at 450°F for 15 minutes.

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.