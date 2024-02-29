Recipe: Cassoulet with Burrata Strawberry Salad

Today we're making a dish with roots in medieval France! Cassoulet is a slow-cooked stew with beans, chicken and pork belly. Plus we let strawberries shine in a salad with burrata cheese. These recipes were shared by Chef Paul Morrison, Executive Chef at Ponte in Tampa's Midtown, a favorite of Michelin guide inspectors who describe their dishes as "a symphony for the eyes and tastebuds"!

Cassoulet

Ingredients

8 oz pork belly

3 chicken thighs

4 cups yellow onion, diced small

2 cups celery, diced small

2 cups carrot, diced small

¼ cup white wine (optional)

3 bay leaves

2 oz garlic, minced

2 oz parsley, chopped

4 cloves

2 cups cannellini beans, soaked in a salt brine overnight

salt and pepper, to taste

2 oz blended oil

2 qt enriched chicken stock

1 oz breadcrumbs

Directions

Soak beans overnight in a simple brine of salt and water.

Rinse thoroughly next day.

Add oil to large pan and bring to smoke point.

Season pork with salt and pepper. Sear pork belly fat side down until golden brown. Cut into ½" pieces and reserve.

Season chicken with salt and pepper. Brown chicken thighs then reserve.

Add onion and use to deglaze pan.

Add rest of vegetables. Cook until translucent.

Now add beans, white wine, and garlic.

Heat up chicken stock and herbs in separate pot on stove.

Once stock and herbs are heated, add to pan with veggies.

Reintroduce pork and chicken and stir.

Bring to simmer.

Place in oven at 350° F for 30 minutes. It should form a skin.

Crack skin and place back for 10 minutes until skin reforms.

Crack skin and repeat last step.

Adjust seasoning to taste.

Garnish with fresh parsley, chives or breadcrumbs.

Burrata Salad with Strawberries

Ingredients

1 ½ oz arugula verde sauce

1 ½ burrata

chopped chives

salt, to taste

½ fl oz extra virgin olive oil

strawberries, quartered

1 ½ oz cherry tomatoes

basil, chopped

mint, chopped

½ oz lemon vinaigrette

¼ oz toasted pine nuts

3 arugula leaves

½ oz balsamic pearls

Directions

In circular motion, pool arugula verde sauce in middle of plate.

Place 3 half pieces of burrata cheese at 12, 4, 7 o'clock on plate.

Add chives to tops of burrata, finish cheese with a pinch of salt.

In mixing bowl, combine strawberries, cherry tomatoes, basil, mint and lemon vinaigrette.

Distribute between cheese. Add toasted pine nuts.

Finish with arugula and balsamic pearls.

