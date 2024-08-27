Recipe: Ceviche with Tostones and Rice

Time to cool off as we share an idea for dinner with no cooking, and get the skinny on Ceviche. This recipe was shared by Chef Fernando Sanchez from Noble Crust. Find out more about their new concept, Noble Tavern by clicking here.

Shrimp & Octopus Ceviche with Fresh Tostones

Ingredients

oil, for frying

1 red onion

1 large tomato

1 jalapeño pepper

6 cloves garlic, peeled

1 European cucumber

1 bunch cilantro

juice of 3 limes

1 lb cooked octopus tentacles

1 lb cooked shrimp

2 green plantains

minced garlic, to taste

coarse sea salt

1 avocado

salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

In large pot, heat oil to 350° F for frying. Prepare ceviche ingredients:Julienne red onion.Dice tomato.Mince jalapeño.Mince garlic.Dice cucumber.Roughly chop cilantro. Julienne red onion. Dice tomato. Mince jalapeño. Mince garlic. Dice cucumber. Roughly chop cilantro. In large mixing bowl, squeeze in juice of limes. Dice cooked octopus and shrimp and add to bowl with lime juice. Toss to combine. Mix in prepared ceviche ingredients and combine well. Allow ceviche to marinate while you make tostones. Cut ends off plantains, peel, and slice into 2-inch segments. Fry plantain segments in hot oil for 3-4 minutes or until golden brown. Remove plantains from oil and smash flat using bottom of plate. Return smashed plantains to hot oil and cook until crispy, about 2 more minutes. Drain crispy tostones on paper towels and while still warm, rub minced garlic on both sides and sprinkle with sea salt. Arrange tostones on plate and give ceviche one final stir before spooning it generously over tostones. Slice avocado and place on top of ceviche on each tostone to complete dish. Serve with Cilantro Rice (optional), see recipe below.

Cilantro Rice

Ingredients

2 cups water

1 cup long grain rice

2 oz chopped cilantro

1 tbsp oil

Directions

Allow water to come to boil. Add rice, stir and cover. Turn down heat to low simmer for 20 mins Add cilantro and oil once rice is cooked.

