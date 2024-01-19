Recipe: Chicken Fajitas & Tostones

It's a food fiesta as we fire up fajitas! We're making seasoning from scratch and prepping plantains for tasty tostones. Our returning guest is Chef Johnathan Rodriguez from Tampa's Sal Y Mar rooftop restaurant.

He last joined us to make Pan-Seared Duck, and before that he showed us how to make the perfect NY Strip Steak.

Click here for a printer-friendly version of this recipe. If you make it, let us know how it turned out.

Email us, DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

Rewatch how to make it any time by clicking the video at the top of the page, and watch Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm ET on FOX13.

Remoulade Sauce

Ingredients

1 cup mayonnaise

2 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp minced garlic

½ cup ketchup

½ tsp cayenne pepper

1 tbsp salt & pepper

Directions

Combine all ingredients in bowl and mix well to avoid pockets or lumps of seasoning.

Tostones

Ingredients

3 cups of water

1 x green plantain

1 cup oil, for frying

salt, to taste

Directions

Fill bowl with 3 cups cold water. Place plantains in bowl of water for a couple of minutes.

Peel plantain and cut into 1" slices.

Heat oil in large deep skillet over medium-high heat, then add plantain slices in an even layer and fry on both sides until golden brown delicious, about 4½ minutes per side.

Set skillet aside.

Move plantain slices to a cutting board then flatten each one by placing a small plate or coffee cup on top and pressing down gently.

Reheat oil in skillet over medium heat and cook plantain slices for 1 minute each side. Season to taste with salt and ready to serve!

Chicken Fajitas

Ingredients

½ tbsp chili powder

½ tbsp ground cumin

1 tsp garlic powder

½ tsp paprika

½ tsp oregano

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp pepper

2 x boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 x onion, thinly sliced

3 x bell peppers, thinly sliced (your choice of color)

1 tbsp olive oil

½ lime

Directions

Combine chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, paprika, oregano, salt and pepper in mixing bowl and stir together to make fajita seasoning.

Rub seasoning on both sides of each piece of chicken. Let sit in refrigerator for 2–3 minutes to marinate.

Heat oil in pan of choice over medium heat. Cook chicken breasts for 6–8 minutes each side.

While chicken is cooking, cut bell peppers and onion into thin slices ('julienne' cut).

When chicken has finished cooking, remove to a plate and let rest for a couple of minutes. Add bell peppers and onion to same skillet over medium heat and sauté for 3–5 minutes, stirring frequently.

When bell peppers are just about done sautéing, slice chicken breasts into strips.

Add chicken back to pan, add squeeze of fresh lime juice and stir everything together.

Serve immediately.

To get more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.