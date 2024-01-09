Recipe: Pan-Seared Duck

Our guest Chef Johnathan Rodriguez from Tampa's Sal Y Mar rooftop restaurant shares how to make Pan-Seared Duck with a Berry Compote and Carrot Purée.

If you don't think duck's all it's quacked up to be, he also showed us how to make the perfect NY Strip Steak.

Duck Breast

Ingredients

1 x duck breast, skin-on

1½ tsp salt

1½ tsp pepper

microgreens for plating/garnish, optional

Directions

Score skin and fat on duck. With a very sharp knife, make diagonal cuts on skin side, being careful not to cut into meat.

Season with salt & pepper all over and rub onto skin and into all the cuts just made. Flip over and season with salt and pepper.

Preheat oven to 395 °F. We’ll be starting the duck breast in the pan, then we’ll finish it in the oven.

Place duck breast skin side down in cold pan of choice. A cold pan allows fat to render out and help fry the skin.

Turn heat under pan to medium. Cook skin side down for 3½–4 minutes, until G-B-D ('Golden Brown Delicious'!).

Flip duck over and place meat side down in pan. Let cook for 25–35 seconds.

Remove pan from heat, drain off duck fat and reserve. This stops pan from smoking in oven.

Turn duck back onto the skin side in pan, put into preheated oven. Set a timer for 6 minutes.

After 3–4 minutes, check temperature of meat - 137 °F is perfectly cooked. If not up to temp, let it cook for the remaining 2–3 minutes.

After the 6-minute timer goes off, check temperature again, it should be done. Rest duck breast on a plate for 6–8 minutes. This keeps the juices in the meat.

After about 8 minutes, slice duck breast and serve (add microgreens for plating/garnish, if desired).

Carrot Purée

Ingredients

oil (any type)

1 lb carrots, washed and coarsely chopped

2 cups milk or heavy cream

1 tbsp grated fresh garlic

1 tsp salt

pinch ground cinnamon

1 tbsp butter

Directions

In medium saucepan add a splash of oil over medium heat, then add carrots, milk or heavy cream, garlic, salt, and cinnamon and bring to low boil.

Reduce heat to low and simmer, stirring often, for 25 minutes or until carrots are tender.

Ladle out ½ cup of cooking liquid and reserve.

Transfer mixture to a blender. Add butter and blend until smooth, scraping down sides of blender as needed.

If the mixture is too thick, add reserved cooking liquid 1-2 tbsp at a time, and blend until desired consistency is reached.

Berry compote sauce

Ingredients

1 cup mixed berries (your choice)

3-4 tbsp sugar

juice of 2 lemons

juice of 3 oranges

½ cup water

Directions

Combine berries of choice in medium saucepan. Add sugar, lemon and orange juice along with water. Toss to combine.

Bring mixture to boil over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, for about 5 minutes.

Once berry mixture is boiling and sugar has dissolved, turn heat down to the lowest setting.

Allow berries to simmer for 15–20 minutes, stirring often, until fruit has softened and compote has reduced by about half.

Allow berry compote to cool for 15–20 minutes before serving. It will thicken some more.

