Recipe: Coq au Vin

We're making a genuine classic French dish, 'Coq au Vin'. Sharing how to make it is Chef Jeremy Duclut, who runs restaurants 'The Wooden Rooster', 'Marcel' and bar 'Pangea'.

Traditional Coq au Vin

Serves 4 people

Ingredients

1 large farm-raised chicken

1 bottle red wine (Beaujolais or Burgundy)

2 sprigs fresh thyme

2 sprigs fresh rosemary

1 cup flour

salt & pepper, to taste

¼ cup blended oil

8 oz bacon

1 onion, chopped

1 carrot, diced

8 oz button mushrooms, diced

4 cups veal stock/ demi-glace

¼ bar of dark chocolate, chopped

1 box Pappardelle pasta

olive oil & butter, to taste

¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped

Directions

Portion the chicken into 4 or 8 pieces and cover in ½ the red wine, adding sprigs of thyme and rosemary.

Marinate chicken in refrigerator for 24 hours.

To cook chicken: first, roast flour at 400 °F for 4–5 minutes (or until golden brown) and reserve.

Drain marinated chicken and season with salt & pepper to taste.

Sear chicken in hot braising pan or dutch oven with blended oil until golden brown, reserve.

Add bacon and onions to pan and sweat, then add carrots and mushrooms.

Deglaze pan with remaining red wine.

Add veal stock/ demi-glace and bring to a boil.

Add chocolate then add seared chicken back to pan and season with salt & pepper, to taste.

Cover and cook in oven at 375 °F until tender.

When chicken is done, boil water with salt and a dash of olive oil.

Cook pasta according to instructions on packet, then drain and toss in olive oil & butter.

Serve alongside chicken garnished with fresh parsley.

Ready to enjoy!

