Recipe: Cottage Pie

We're crossing the Atlantic for some British 'pub grub' as we make a traditional Cottage Pie, brought to us by Richard 'Dickie' Lock. Richard is appearing in The Choir of Man at The Straz in Tampa.

Cottage Pie

Ingredients

olive oil

3 lbs ground beef

2 onions, diced

3 carrots, diced

2 celery sticks, diced

1 bulb garlic, peeled and chopped

all-purpose flour

1 tbsp tomato paste

1 glass Malbec red wine

2 beef stock cubes

dash Worcestershire sauce

fresh thyme

1 dried bay leaf

fresh nutmeg, grated

4½ lbs Russet potatoes

milk

butter

English cheddar or Parmesan, grated, to taste

1 egg yolk

15 oz can sweet green peas

Directions

Brown the ground beef in a sauté pan whilst preparing the garlic and onion.

Once browned, drain liquid from beef in a colander, then saute the garlic and onions.

Add a pinch of flour, then add the drained beef back to the pan.

Add Worcestershire sauce, tomato paste and 4 cups water. Stir in beef stock and add salt and pepper & bay leaf. Grate in nutmeg.

Pour in wine then transfer to a dutch oven and bake at 350 °F for 1 hour and 15 minutes.

You now have half an hour to have a coffee!

Peel and chop potatoes, then boil until tender.

Blanche vegetables for 12 minutes then put aside.

Drain then mash potato, add milk and butter to preferred consistency, then add egg yolk.

Remove mince from the oven and add in the vegetables. Mix well.

Transfer to baking dish and put mashed potato on top.

Grate some cheddar and Parmesan on the top.

Put back in the oven and increase temperature to 400 °F for 12–15 minutes, depending on the oven.

Pour a glass of wine. Serve… maybe wait 10 minutes for it to cool down a bit.

