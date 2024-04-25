Recipe: Easy Calzone

It's Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day, so Chef Jeff has a special guest- his son Holden- and they're making a family favorite dish.

Click here for a printer-friendly version of the recipe below. If you make it, let us know how it turns out!

Email us, DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

Watch the recipe again any time by clicking on the video at the top of the page, and see Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm on FOX13.

Pizza Dough Ingredients

1½ cups warm water (around 110°F)

1 tablespoon sugar

2¼ teaspoons active dry yeast (1 packet)

4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon olive oil

Calzone Filling Ingredients

1 cup ricotta cheese

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

¼ cup fresh basil leaves, finely chopped

¼ cup pepperoni or cooked Italian sausage, finely chopped

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 egg, beaten (for egg wash)

Marinara Sauce Ingredients

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

½ cup yellow onion, medium, chopped

3 garlic cloves, finely minced

28 oz crushed San Marzano tomatoes

½ teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon sea salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper, freshly ground

1 tablespoon fresh basil, or parsley, finely minced

Directions for Pizza Dough

Dissolve sugar in warm water and sprinkle yeast on top. Let it sit until frothy (approx. 5 minutes). In a large mixing bowl, combine flour and salt. Add yeast mixture and olive oil. Mix until dough forms, then knead on a floured surface until smooth and elastic (5-7 minutes). Place in a greased bowl, cover, and let rise until doubled (1-2 hours).

Directions for Calzone

Preheat oven to 425°F and prepare a baking sheet with parchment. Combine ricotta, mozzarella, Parmesan, basil, pepperoni or sausage, salt, and pepper. Divide risen dough into 4 pieces and roll each into a circle. Add filling to one half, fold, and seal edges. Place on baking sheet, brush with egg wash, ventilate with slits, and bake until golden brown (15-20 minutes).

Directions for Marinara Sauce

Sauté onion in olive oil until golden, then add garlic and cook until fragrant. Add tomatoes, oregano, salt, and pepper; bring to boil, then simmer for 15 minutes. Stir in basil or parsley, turn off heat, and let cool before serving.

Serve the baked calzones with marinara sauce on the side for dipping or drizzling. Adjust seasonings in both dough and filling to suit your taste preferences. The marinara sauce is perfect as a dip, but it can also be enjoyed with pasta or as a pizza sauce for future meals.

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.