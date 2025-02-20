Recipe: Easy Kafta Wrap & Baked Sanieh Kafta

We cook ‘kafta’ today - middle eastern seasoned meat - in a wrap and a baked dish for dinner. While the origins of Kafta are from Lebanon, our guest today, Chef Essi Tadrus is from Jordan, and now runs Southern Luv BBQ in Tampa.

Click here for a printer-friendly version of the recipes below. If you make either of them, send us a photo and let us know how they turned out!

And let us know if you have a Chef or recipe you'd like to see on Dinner DeeAs! Email us, DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

See more Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm on FOX13.

Kafta Ingredients

¾ lb ground beef (20% fat)

¼ lb ground lamb

1 large onion, halved

1 jalapeño

1 bunch parsley, stems removed (about 1½-2 cups leaves)

½ tsp ground black pepper

1 tsp salt

Baked Kafta Tray Ingredients

½ stick butter

2 tbsp olive oil

4 russet potatoes, peeled and sliced into circles

2 ripe tomatoes, sliced into circles

1 white onion, sliced into circles

1 (15 oz) can tomato sauce

1 cup water

Rice Ingredients

½ stick butter

2 cups basmati rice

3 cups water

salt

Garlic Sauce Ingredients

1 lb garlic cloves

¼ cup olive oil

½ cup ice

Parsley Tomato & Onion Mix Ingredients

2 tomatoes

1 onion

small bunch parsley

1 tsp sumac

Directions

Prepare Parsley Tomato Onion Mix

Dice tomatoes and onion. Chop parsley. Combine all ingredients in bowl.

Prepare Kafta

In food processor, pulse parsley, onion, and salt until finely minced. Transfer to large bowl, add ground beef, lamb, and black pepper. Mix by hand until well combined. Shape mixture into tray, ensuring it's not too thick for even cooking.

Prepare Street Kafta Wrap

Form kafta mix into 2 oz patties. Heat sauté pan and sear patties for 3 minutes each side.

Prepare Garlic Sauce

In food processor, blend garlic. Slowly add olive oil and ice until smooth.

Assemble Wrap

Use shrak or pita bread. Spread 1 tsp of garlic sauce onto bread. Add kafta, parsley, tomato & onion mix, and Arabic dill pickles.

Basmati Rice Directions

Rinse and drain rice. In saucepan, melt butter and mix with rice. Add water and pinch of salt, then cook until rice is done.

Baked Kafta Tray

Preheat oven and prepare deep baking dish. Layer potatoes, tomatoes, and onions in dish. Pour tomato sauce and water over layers. Add kafta on top and bake until cooked through.

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.