Recipe: Florida Fusion Seafood Stew

We’re celebrating all things Florida, in more ways than one. First up, a Florida Fusion Seafood Stew - with a coconut twist, plus a simple side of Citrus & Avocado Salad. These recipes were made by Chef Jeff for our funny, Floridian, flip phone-owning guest Josh Robinson, better known as omgitswicks.

And to properly celebrate Florida, where better to grab a recipe than from our friends at Publix. Chef Jeff took their recipe for Mediterranean-Style Seafood Stew and gave it a coconut twist.

Florida Fusion Seafood Stew with a Coconut Twist

Ingredients

16 oz gulf snapper (or other firm white fish like Florida grouper)

8 oz Florida shrimp (peeled and deveined, tails removed)

1 can reduced-sodium chickpeas (15-16 oz)

1 large fennel bulb

1 head broccoli

2 red chile peppers (or jalapeños)

1 large Vidalia onion

6 cloves garlic

2 limes (zest & juice)

1 cup coconut milk (to infuse Tom Kha Gai essence)

2 tbsp olive oil

¾ cup sofrito or salsa

1 tsp fish sauce to enhance Thai flavors

1 cup dry white wine

4 cups no-salt-added chicken bone broth

¼ bunch fresh Italian parsley

1 tbsp lemongrass paste (for the Tom Kha Kai twist)

1 tbsp ginger paste (adds the Thai influence)

fresh Thai basil or cilantro

lime wedges

Directions

Prep Ingredients:Drain and rinse chickpeas.Trim green stalks from fennel; halve bulb and remove core, slice thinly.Peel broccoli stem and cut stem and head into bite-size pieces.Finely chop chiles, removing membranes and seeds if desired.Slice onion and garlic thinly.Zest lemon (1 tsp) and juice it (2 tbsp). Drain and rinse chickpeas. Trim green stalks from fennel; halve bulb and remove core, slice thinly. Peel broccoli stem and cut stem and head into bite-size pieces. Finely chop chiles, removing membranes and seeds if desired. Slice onion and garlic thinly. Zest lemon (1 tsp) and juice it (2 tbsp). Sauté Base Vegetables:Preheat large stockpot over medium heat for 2–3 minutes.Add olive oil, then sauté fennel, chiles, onion, garlic, and broccoli stems. Cook 6–8 minutes until softened. Preheat large stockpot over medium heat for 2–3 minutes. Add olive oil, then sauté fennel, chiles, onion, garlic, and broccoli stems. Cook 6–8 minutes until softened. Infuse the Fusion Flavors:Stir in sofrito, fish sauce, lemongrass, and ginger. Let cook 4–5 minutes until liquid reduces and flavors blend.Add white wine and chicken bone broth. Bring to boil, then reduce heat to medium-low. Cover and simmer for 10 minutes. Stir in sofrito, fish sauce, lemongrass, and ginger. Let cook 4–5 minutes until liquid reduces and flavors blend. Add white wine and chicken bone broth. Bring to boil, then reduce heat to medium-low. Cover and simmer for 10 minutes. Finish with Seafood and Local Flavors:Cut fish into 1" chunks.Stir in coconut milk, lime juice, zest, chickpeas, fish, shrimp, and broccoli crowns into pot. Cover and simmer 3–5 minutes, or until seafood is fully cooked (shrimp should be pink and fish should reach 145° F). Cut fish into 1" chunks. Stir in coconut milk, lime juice, zest, chickpeas, fish, shrimp, and broccoli crowns into pot. Cover and simmer 3–5 minutes, or until seafood is fully cooked (shrimp should be pink and fish should reach 145° F). Serve and Garnish:Divide stew among bowls.Garnish with fresh parsley, Thai basil, and cilantro.Add squeeze of lime for burst of citrus freshness. Divide stew among bowls. Garnish with fresh parsley, Thai basil, and cilantro. Add squeeze of lime for burst of citrus freshness.

Florida Citrus & Avocado Salad with Makoto Honey Ginger Twist

Ingredients

1 bag Publix Premium Makoto Honey Ginger Salad Kit (includes Romaine lettuce, green leaf lettuce, endive, red cabbage, carrots)

1-2 Florida avocados, sliced

1-2 Florida citrus fruits (oranges, tangerines, or grapefruit), peeled and segmented

¼ cup toasted cashews or almonds (to add crunch)

¼ cup thinly sliced red onions or scallions

chow mein noodles (from salad kit for crunch)

radish, thinly sliced (optional, for extra crunch

1 small English cucumber, thinly sliced

½ cup Publix Honey Ginger Dressing (from salad kit)

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp rice vinegar (or additional lime juice)

1 tsp fish sauce

1 clove garlic, minced

¼ cup fresh Thai basil leaves, finely chopped (or regular basil)

1 tbsp fresh ginger, grated

1-2 tsp fresh lime juice

1 tbsp honey or agave syrup (optional)

salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Prepare Salad:Empty Publix Premium Makoto Honey Ginger Salad Kit into large bowl, including greens, red cabbage, carrots, and chow mein noodles.Add sliced Florida avocados, citrus segments, cucumber, and red onion (or scallions)Toss in toasted cashews or almonds for added texture. Empty Publix Premium Makoto Honey Ginger Salad Kit into large bowl, including greens, red cabbage, carrots, and chow mein noodles. Add sliced Florida avocados, citrus segments, cucumber, and red onion (or scallions) Toss in toasted cashews or almonds for added texture. Combine Dressing Ingredients:In small bowl or jar, mix together Publix Honey Ginger Dressing, extra virgin olive oil, rice vinegar, fish sauce, minced garlic, freshly chopped Thai basil, grated ginger, lime juice, and honey/agave syrup (if needed). In small bowl or jar, mix together Publix Honey Ginger Dressing, extra virgin olive oil, rice vinegar, fish sauce, minced garlic, freshly chopped Thai basil, grated ginger, lime juice, and honey/agave syrup (if needed). Assemble and Serve:Drizzle dressing over salad just before serving.Toss salad lightly to coat all ingredients.Garnish with extra chow mein noodles on top for presentation. Drizzle dressing over salad just before serving. Toss salad lightly to coat all ingredients. Garnish with extra chow mein noodles on top for presentation.

