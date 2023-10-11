Recipe: Ginger and Orange Blossom Honey Glazed Salmon

We were joined by a real-life beekeeper for this sweet take on salmon- Elisha Bixler of How's Your Day Honey used honey from her own hives to make this dish. She also served up a side of brussels sprouts using hot honey, also from her own bees. Visit her website for more information, or if you ever need professional bee removals!

Click here for a printer-friendly version of this recipe. If you make either of these, let us know how they turned out. Email us at DinnerDeeAs@fox.com.

Rewatch the recipe any time by clicking the video at the top of the page, and watch Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1p ET on FOX13.

Ginger and Orange Blossom Honey Glazed Salmon

Ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil

2 tsp butter

4 x 6 oz skinless salmon fillets

¼ cup fresh orange juice (about ½ an orange)

3 tbsp orange blossom honey

2 tbsp soy sauce

4 cloves garlic, crushed or minced

½ tsp ginger, grated

salt and black pepper, to taste

½ orange, sliced to serve

Directions

Heat butter and/or oil over medium-high heat in skillet.

Sear salmon fillets skin-side up for 3-4 minutes. Flip and sear for 2 more minutes.

Pour in the fresh orange juice and reduce to half the quantity (about 1 minute).

Add crushed garlic and freshly grated ginger, cooking until fragrant (about 30 seconds).

Move salmon to sides of the pan and add in orange blossom honey and soy sauce. Stir well to combine all the flavors.

Bring to a simmer until reduced to a nice syrup (about 30 seconds to 1 minute). Move the salmon around in the sauce to evenly coat.

Remove from heat once the salmon is cooked to your liking.

Season with salt and cracked black pepper to taste. Drizzle with remaining sauce to serve.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Ingredients

1 lb brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

2 tbsp olive oil

salt and black pepper to taste

6 slices bacon

2-3 tbsp hot honey (adjust to taste)

A little bacon grease (from frying bacon)

Instructions

Toss halved brussels sprouts with olive oil, salt, and black pepper in a bowl

Spread out, cut side down, on a baking dish.

Roast in a preheated oven at 400 °F for 20-25 minutes, or until tender.

Fry bacon to preferred crispiness and chop.

Drizzle hot honey over sprouts and add a little bacon grease for extra flavor.

Sprinkle the chopped bacon on top and gently toss to coat evenly.

To get more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.