Recipe: Gnocchi with Braised Short Ribs

Martin deJesus, Executive chef at Rooster & the Till brings us a recipe straight from their menu and into your home: ‘Parisian-style Gnocchi with Braised Short Ribs and Housemade Ricotta’.

Gnocchi Dough

Ingredients

1 ½ cups water

6 oz butter

2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp chopped parsley

4 eggs

1 tbsp salt

Directions

Bring water and butter to a simmer.

Once simmering, add flour and stir on low heat for 5 minutes.

Add flour and butter mixture to a bowl of a stand mixer with parsley and mustard.

Using paddle attachment, mix on low speed, adding one egg at a time - don’t add the next one until fully incorporated.

Place gnocchi dough into a piping bag and pipe into just simmering water. Once gnocchi floats, remove from water and cool in refrigerator.

Short Ribs

Ingredients

10 lb boneless short ribs

2 yellow onions, roughly chopped

2 carrots, roughly chopped

2 celery stalks, roughly chopped

10 whole garlic cloves

1 qt San Marzano tomato juice

6 oz vegetable or beef stock

Directions

Season short ribs with salt and pepper then sear on both sides.

Place seared short ribs in a deep baking pan.

Add onions, carrots, celery, garlic, tomato juice and stock to short ribs and submerge.

Cover in foil and cook for 4 hours at 300 °F until tender and falling apart.

Homemade Ricotta

Ingredients

½ gallon whole milk

juice of 2 lemons

½ tbsp salt

Add milk and salt to sauce pot and slowly bring to boil.

Once boiling, add lemon juice and let simmer for 1 minute.

Remove from heat and place into refrigerator.

Spoon ricotta into a fine strainer and reserve.

Short Rib Drippings

Ingredients

once cooked, strain cooked rib and reserve all liquid (braising liquid)

¼ lb all-purpose flour

¼ lb unsalted butter

salt, to taste

Melt butter in a small saucepan.

Once melted, add flour and mix thoroughly with a wooden spoon to make a roux.

In separate saucepan, bring ‘braising liquid’ to soft boil, then add roux.

Simmer for 7–10 minutes at low heat while stirring frequently.

Drippings should be thick and rich. Season to taste with salt, then strain one last time.

Parisian-style Gnocchi with Braised Short Ribs and Housemade Ricotta

Ingredients

fully cooked short rib

1 tbsp olive oil

2 tsp minced garlic

⅓ cup chopped San Marzano canned tomatoes

1 cup short rib drippings

1 cup vegetable stock or broth

12 gnocchi

2 tbsp unsalted butter

1 tbsp chopped parsley

salt, to taste

homemade ricotta

Directions

Shred cooked short rib to desired sized pieces.

Heat large sauté pan over medium high heat with 1 tbsp olive oil. Once oil is warm, add minced garlic and sauté for 10–15 seconds.

Next, add tomatoes, shredded short rib and combine.

Add short rib drippings, vegetable stock or broth and gnocchi and reduce heat to medium and simmer, stirring frequently.

Continue cooking until sauce is thick and rich and gnocchi are heated all the way through, give one a taste to be sure!

Remove pan from heat and add butter and chopped parsley.

Season to taste with salt and serve in a bowl.

Finish it off with as much homemade ricotta as you like.

