Recipe: Grandma's Chicken and Dumplings

We're turning the humble rotisserie chicken into cozy quick comfort food as we make the best chicken and dumplings - made by Chef Ken Montgomery - he specializes in seafood and BBQ- but we've asked him to go back to his roots for a recipe inspired by his Grandmother.

Grandma's Chicken and Dumplings

Ingredients

6 tbsp butter

1 cup yellow onion, chopped

1 cup carrots, diced

1 cup celery, diced

4 cloves garlic, minced

3 tbsp all-purpose flour

12 oz (1 can) evaporated milk

32 oz (1 qt) chicken stock

4 cups shredded cooked chicken

2 bay leaves, dried

red pepper flakes

2 tsp freshly cracked black pepper, or to taste

salt, to taste

Directions

In a large heavy bottomed pot, melt butter over medium-high heat.

Add onion, carrots and celery. Cook for 5 minutes, until vegetables begin to soften.

Add garlic and cook for 1 minute more.

Add flour and stir to combine, cook for 1 minute.

Add evaporated milk and chicken stock and quickly stir to combine.

Bring to a boil and add chicken, black pepper, salt, rosemary, about 2 bay leaves and a dash of red pepper flakes.

Let soup simmer, uncovered, while you make dumplings (see recipe below).

Scoop dough and drop directly into the simmering soup around the pot.

Once all dumplings have been added, gently press them down, so the soup runs over just the tops of them.

Place lid on pot and lower heat to a low simmer.

Cook for 15 minutes or until dumplings are cooked through.

Dumplings

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tbsp plus 1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp freshly cracked black pepper

1 tsp salt

¾ cup (6 oz) whole milk

4 tbsp butter, melted

dried rosemary

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, pepper, and salt.

Make a well in the center of flour mixture and pour in milk and butter.

Stir together until dough ball forms.

Zucchini and Squash

Ingredients

1 zucchini

1 squash

2 - 3 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp butter

Salt

Pepper

Lemon pepper seasoning

1 lemon

Directions

Heat pan to medium, add in olive oil and butter

Slice zucchini and squash thinly

Place sliced zucchini and squash into a bowl - add seasonings and stir together

Place zucchini and squash into heated pan and cook 3 - 4 min each side

After veggies are done add lemon zest on top

