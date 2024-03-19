Recipe: Green Asparagus Kung Pao with Spring Fried Rice

We bring on spring flavors as we make fried rice with green beans, peas and asparagus- which we also take one step further, cooking it up in a Kung Pao stir fry.

Chef Richard Hales joined us from Hales Blackbrick Tampa to share these dishes from his spring menu. To grab the recipe for his ribeye, Hawaiian style - plus a side of sweet potatoes with 13 Spice Agave dressing, click here.

Click here for a printer-friendly version of the recipes below. If you make either of them, let us know how they turn out!

Email us, DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

Rewatch how to make it any time by clicking the video at the top of the page, and watch Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm ET on FOX13.

Green Asparagus Kung Pao

Ingredients

1 bunch asparagus

2 tbsp chili oil crunch

1 tbsp minced ginger

1 tsp minced garlic

1 tsp seasoned salt

1 cup scallion, chopped into batons

½ cup seasoned peanuts

½ cup lantern chilis

2 tbsp Chinkiang/ Zhenjiang black vinegar

1 tsp sugar

1 tsp numbing oil

Directions

Boil or steam asparagus and shock in ice bath, remove from ice once chilled and reserve.

Add chili oil crunch to pan with ginger and garlic.

Add asparagus and toss to coat.

Add seasoned salt and toss to coat.

Add scallion, peanuts, lantern chilis and toss to coat.

Add black vinegar, sugar and toss to coat.

Plate and add numbing oil.

Spring Fried Rice

Ingredients

1 ½ cups cooked long grain white rice

2 whole eggs plus 1 egg yolk

1 tsp garlic

¼ cup green beans, diced

¼ cup spring peas

¼ cup green asparagus, diced

¼ cup pea tips, diced

¼ cup scallion, sliced

fresh mint leaves, julienned

fresh cilantro julienned

1 tsp seasoned salt

scallion oil

Directions

Cook rice until tender, then chill overnight.

Mix two whole eggs with separated egg yolk, then add garlic.

Cook & chill green beans, spring peas, asparagus, then dice evenly.

Slice pea tips, scallions, mint leaf, cilantro.

Heat pan with scallion oil and cook eggs.

Add cold rice and mix, separating rice grains.

Add seasoned salt.

Add all green vegetables and herbs.

Mix until hot.

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.