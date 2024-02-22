Recipe: 'Next Level Chef' Banh Mi Burger

Social media chef Jordan Torrey is on Team Gordon Ramsay in the finals of 'Next Level Chef', on Fox every Thursday night. It's the show where aspiring chefs compete for a grand prize of $250,000! He's sharing a recipe he made on the show last week, his Asian-inspired Banh Mi Burger - which impressed the judges and won him immunity for this week's show.

Jordan's Slaw

Ingredients

¼ head cabbage

2 whole carrots, thinly sliced

½ green apple, thinly sliced

¼ cup green onion

¼ cup mayo

¼ cup rice vinegar

½ tsp toasted sesame oil

½ lime, juiced

1 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

Directions

Start by quartering cabbage, cutting out tough stem. Thinly slice entire quarter of cabbage, add to a large mixing bowl. (To save time you can use store-bought coleslaw mix)

Peel & thinly cut carrots into match sticks, add half of them to bowl. (Using a mandolin to slice carrots and apple will speed up the process.)

Thinly slice apple into match sticks, add to bowl. Thinly slice green onion, add to bowl.

Add mayo, rice vinegar, toasted sesame oil, and lime juice. Seaon with salt and black pepper, then mix.

Taste for salt & acid, make adjustments if needed, place bowl in fridge until ready to serve.

Quick Pickles

Ingredients

¾ cup rice vinegar

¼ cup water

1 tbsp granulated sugar

½ tbsp salt

½ shallot, thinly sliced

1 Fresno chili pepper, thinly sliced

Remaining carrots from coleslaw

Directions

To a sauce pot on low heat add rice vinegar, water, granulated sugar & salt. Whisk until salt and sugar dissolve.

Use a mandolin or thinly slice shallot into rounds, then thinly slice Fresno chili pepper into rounds (remove seeds for less heat).

Add shallot, chili, and remaining carrots to the warm pickling solution. Transfer to bowl and let sit at room temperature.

Banh Mi Burger: Sauce

Ingredients

4 tbsp hoisin sauce

4 tbsp gochujang (Korean red chili paste)

3 tbsp low sodium soy sauce

3 tbsp rice vinegar

½ lime, juiced

Directions

Add hoisin, gochujang, soy sauce, rice vinegar, and lime juice to a small sauce pot on low heat.

Mix and let reduce until sauce thickens. (Around 10 minutes)

Once thick, remove from heat.

Banh Mi Burger: Patties

Ingredients

½ lb ground pork

1½ tsp onion powder

1½ tsp garlic powder

1 tsp ginger powder

1 tsp fennel seed

1½ tsp salt

1½ tsp black pepper

2 tbsp avocado oil

Directions

Add ground pork, onion powder, garlic powder, ginger powder, fennel seed, salt, and black pepper to a large mixing bowl and lightly mix.

Form the mixture into tangerine-sized balls (you should get 4 balls).

Cut parchment paper into a 5" x 5" square.

Heat a large frying pan on high. Once hot, add avocado oil. Place pork ball onto pan, cover with parchment paper, and smash with spatula or burger press. Once flattened extremely thin, remove parchment paper. (You should have room to do 2 patties at once).

After 2–3 minutes flip the patties, then brush cooked side with sauce. Cook for 1 more minute. Remove from heat and brush other side with sauce. (Tip: Look for brown crispy edges on burger, that’s your sign to flip!)

Banh Mi Burger: Assembly

Ingredients

thinly sliced iceberg lettuce

handful cilantro

1 egg for each burger

1½ tbsp avocado oil

1 tbsp unsalted butter

salt and pepper - to taste

brioche bun, 1 per person

mayo

Directions

Thinly slice lettuce. Enough to cover a burger bun. Put aside for the burger.

Tear cilantro. Remove thick stems. Put aside for the burger.

In small pan on medium-high heat add avocado oil. Once hot, add in egg. It should sizzle. After egg whites have set on bottom add butter and baste egg until all whites are cooked. Add salt and pepper, then remove.

Brush buns with light coat of mayo. Toast in medium pan on low-medium heat until golden brown.

Brush bottom bun with sauce, stack iceberg lettuce, first patty, pickles, second patty, fried egg, fresh cilantro, and top with sauce-brushed bun.

