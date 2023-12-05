Recipe: Perfect Pork Chop

We have pork for your fork as we make the perfect crispy fried pork chops, with a side of parsnip fries and creamy garlic spinach. This recipe comes from Chef Ted Dorsey, who just opened Sonata Restaurant & Lounge at St Pete's Mahaffey Theater.

Crispy Fried Pork Chops

Ingredients

2 cups flour

1 tbsp paprika

1 tbsp mustard powder

1 tbsp garlic powder

1 tbsp onion powder

1 tsp cayenne

6 eggs

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

3-4 oz pork chops (1 per person)

grapeseed oil

salt & pepper, to taste

Directions

Make seasoned flour by combining flour, paprika, mustard powder, garlic powder, onion powder and cayenne in a large bowl.

Set up breading station by whisking eggs in another bowl and having a third bowl of breadcrumbs,

Bread each thin-sliced pork chop and reserve.

In cast iron or skillet, heat oil on medium high heat and cook both sides of pork chop until golden brown.

Remove from oil and place on paper towel to dry.

Season with salt & pepper after frying.

Apple Compote

Ingredients

1 apple

1 cup apple cider or apple juice

½ cup brown sugar

Directions

Dice one apple (dealer's choice!) skin on.

Place in a sauce pot with apple cider or juice.

Add brown sugar and reduce until thick (au sec).

Parsnip Fries

Ingredients

16 oz bag of parsnips

grapeseed oil

salt & pepper, to taste

Directions

Peel parsnips and cut (batonnet) into french fries.

Toss with oil and season with salt and pepper.

Place in air fryer at 360 °F for 16–22 minutes or until golden brown and tender.

Creamy Garlic Spinach

Ingredients

1 small onion, diced

16 oz bag of spinach

4-garlic cloves, minced

½ cup heavy cream

4 oz cream cheese

salt & pepper, to taste

1 lemon

Directions

In sauce pot on medium heat sweat onion.

Spinach and garlic, stir frequently.

As greens are wilting, add heavy cream and cream cheese and reduce until thick.

Season with salt & pepper. Finish with squeeze of fresh lemon juice.

