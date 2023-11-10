Recipe: Spaghetti Squash Spaghetti

Two recipes low in carbs but high in flavor, and brought to us by Chef Ashley Suttle. You might know her from 'Selling Tampa' on Netflix - which highlighted the South Tampa restaurant she ran called 'Main Course' and she's also been a personal chef to dozens of celeb clients. She's also a veteran who served our country as a 'Culinary Specialist' in the United States Army.

Click here for a printer-friendly version of this recipe. If you make it, take a picture and let us know how it turned out. Email us at DinnerDeeAs@fox.com.

Rewatch how to make it any time by clicking the video at the top of the page, and watch Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm ET on FOX13.

Spaghetti Squash Spaghetti

Ingredients

2 spaghetti squash

coconut oil

Himalayan pink salt and pepper, to taste

8 oz baby bella mushrooms

2 cups walnuts

1 onion, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

1 x 28 oz can crushed tomatoes

1 x 14 oz can diced tomatoes

2 tbsp tomato paste

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp dried basil

½ tsp brown sugar (optional, to balance acidity)

salt and pepper, to taste

2 tbsp olive oil

vegan Parmesan, fresh parsley to serve

Directions

Cut squash in half and remove seeds. Brush flesh with coconut oil. Sprinkle with pink salt and pepper.

Place cut side down on foil-lined baking sheet and cook for 40 minutes at 350 °F.

Soak walnuts in hot water for 30 minutes.

In blender, finely chop mushrooms and walnuts.

Heat olive oil over medium heat. Add chopped onion and garlic and sauté for 2–3 minutes until fragrant and translucent.

Add blended mushrooms and walnuts to skillet and cook until browned, breaking apart with a spoon as it cooks.

Stir in crushed tomatoes, diced tomatoes, tomato paste, dried oregano, dried basil, sugar (if using), salt, and pepper.

Reduce heat to low, cover, and let simmer for 20–30 minutes, stirring occasionally. The longer you simmer, the richer the flavors will be!

When cooked, use each squash half as the ‘bowl' for the sauce above. Sprinkle with Parmesan and chopped parsley to serve.

Sautéed Asparagus with Vegan Cheese Sauce

Ingredients

1 cup butternut squash, peeled, diced

¼ cup carrots, peeled, diced

¼ cup raw cashews

¼ cup nutritional yeast

2 tbsp olive oil or coconut oil

1 tsp lemon juice

½ tsp salt (adjust to taste)

¼ tsp garlic powder

¼ tsp onion powder

pinch of paprika (optional, for color and flavor)

fresh asparagus spears

olive oil or butter

salt and pepper (to taste)

optional: minced garlic, lemon zest, grated Parmesan cheese for added flavor

Directions

Place diced squash and carrots in a pot and cover with water. Bring to a boil and cook until fork-tender, about 10–15 minutes. Drain cooked vegetables.

In a blender, combine cooked squash and carrots, raw cashews, nutritional yeast, olive or coconut oil, lemon juice, salt, garlic powder, onion powder, and paprika (if using). Add ½ cup water.

Blend until you have a smooth and creamy sauce. You may need to scrape down sides of blender and blend again to ensure everything is well incorporated.

If sauce is too thick, add a little more water and blend until you reach desired consistency. If too thin, return to pot and gently heat while stirring to thicken.

Taste sauce and adjust seasoning by adding more salt, nutritional yeast, or lemon juice as needed.

Wash asparagus spears and trim off tough, woody ends. Do this by snapping off bottom ends where they naturally break or by cutting about an inch from bottom.

Place sauté pan or skillet on stovetop over medium heat. Add drizzle of olive oil or butter to pan and let melt and heat up.

Add prepared asparagus to pan. You can sauté whole spears or cut into bite-sized pieces. Toss them in oil or butter to coat evenly.

Season asparagus with salt and pepper to taste. Add minced garlic, lemon zest, or grated Parmesan cheese for extra flavor.

Sauté asparagus over medium heat, stirring occasionally, for 5–7 minutes or until tender but still crisp. Exact time may vary depending on thickness of asparagus spears.

Once asparagus is tender and slightly caramelized, remove from the heat.

Drizzle sauce over sautéed asparagus before serving.

To get more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.