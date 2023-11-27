Recipe: Thanksgiving Leftover Makeover

Thanksgiving might be over - the family's finally left town, but the meal you made might well still be filling your fridge. Chef Eric McHugh from Flor Fina is here to let us all see our milk and eggs again as we have a 'clearout blowout' to use up whatever you have clogging up the fridge.

The Stuffing Strikes Back: Maple Sage Stuffing Waffle, Buttermilk Fried Turkey, Cranberry Hot Honey, Fried Egg

Maple Sage Stuffing Waffle ingredients

4 cups leftover stuffing

1 tsp chopped fresh sage

2 eggs, beaten

2 tbsp maple syrup

Directions

Turn on waffle iron to pre-heat.

In mixing bowl, combine leftover stuffing, chopped sage, eggs, and maple syrup and mix until well combined.

Spray hot waffle iron with pan spray, and evenly and firmly pack waffle iron with stuffing mixture to fill waffle iron. Close iron and cook 4–6 minutes until golden brown. Repeat with remaining stuffing mixture.

Buttermilk Fried Turkey ingredients

8 oz leftover roast turkey, cut into strips

1 cup buttermilk

½ cup plain Greek yogurt

1 tbsp hot sauce

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ tsp black pepper

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp granulated garlic

1 tsp granulated onion

½ tsp cayenne pepper

Directions

In mixing bowl, combine buttermilk, yogurt, and hot sauce. Add turkey strips into bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and marinate in fridge for 2–8 hours.

In another mixing bowl, mix together flour, black pepper, salt, garlic, onion, and cayenne.

Remove turkey pieces from marinade and place directly in flour mixture. Toss well to make sure they are coated with flour mixture on all sides, and place back into buttermilk marinade.

Place turkey back into flour mixture one more time and make sure they are well coated. Remove from bowl and place on a drying rack on sheet tray for 5–10 minutes before frying.

Fry in deep fryer (or cast iron dutch oven with candy thermometer) set to 350 °F for 5–6 minutes until coating is golden brown and delicious.

Cranberry Hot Honey ingredients

1 cup local honey

4 oz leftover cranberry sauce (can ridges are completely acceptable!)

1 tbsp Sriracha (or more if you like it hotter!)

Directions

Combine all ingredients into mixing bowl and whisk until smooth. Use on EVERYTHING!

