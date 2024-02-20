Recipe: Titus O'Neil's Curry Braised Oxtail with Collard Greens

WWE Global Ambassador Titus O'Neil- a-k-a Thaddeus Bullard- makes one of his favorite dishes, 'Curry Braised Oxtail with Collard Greens'. Find out more about Titus here and about The Bullard Family Foundation here.

Click here for a printer-friendly version of this recipe. If you make it, let us know how it turns out!

Email us, DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

Watch the recipe again any time by clicking on the video above, and catch Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1p ET on FOX13.

Titus O'Neil's Curry Braised Oxtail

Ingredients

5 lb oxtail (cut into 8 oz portions)

3 tsp curry powder

3 tbsp kosher salt

5 tbsp light brown sugar

2 tbsp grape seed oil

2 carrots (peeled and medium diced)

4 ribs celery (medium diced)

1 white onion (medium diced)

2 cups white wine

1 cup curry paste

3 cups chicken stock

2 cups coconut milk

2 tbsp unsalted butter

2 tbsp flour

Directions

In large mixing bowl combine curry powder, kosher salt and brown sugar.

Coat 2 tbsp mixture on each oxtail portion.

Cover bowl with plastic wrap and let marinade for 12 hours.

In a large roasting pan over high heat add grape seed oil, and oxtail and sear on all sides.

Oxtail should be brown in color, being careful not to burn.

Next, remove oxtail from pan.

Deglaze with white wine.

Allow wine to reduce by half.

Over medium heat add carrots, celery, and onions and cook for 5 minutes.

Vegetables should have some color on them.

Next, add curry paste and cook for another 4 minutes.

Add oxtail back to pan, add chicken stock, coconut milk and bring to a boil.

Place oxtail in a 325° F oven and cook for 4 hours.

Once oxtail is finished remove it from pan.

Strain braising liquid and reserve for roux.

To make roux, first melt butter in a small pot, then add flour.

Cook flour to incorporate.

Then add two drained ladles worth of sauce into roux.

Stir to combine to have a thickened sauce.

Serve with collard greens (see recipe below)

Collard Greens

Ingredients

2 tbsp grape seed oil

2 cups diced bacon

1 lb collard greens (chopped)

3 cups chicken stock

3 tbsp sugar

salt and pepper - to taste

Directions

In large pot add grape seed oil and bacon, cook over medium heat.

Allow bacon to render for approximately 5 minutes. Bacon should be crispy.

Next, add collard greens and stir. Cook collard greens for 5 minutes.

Next, add chicken stock and sugar, then bring to a boil.

Reduce heat and simmer collard greens for 30 minutes until tender.

Season with salt and pepper.



To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.