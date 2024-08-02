Recipe: TV Dinner - and Dessert!

Today, TV dinners reimagined! A one-pan dish with healthy sides, and we're even including dessert. This recipe comes from Dwight Hudgins, or as he's known on Instagram, YouTube and on his range of seasonings, 'The Dreaded Fisherman'.

He previously visited Dinner DeeAs with a recipe for Spatchcock Game Hen with Roasted Cauliflower and Simple Stuffed Peppers and Peach Puff Pastries.

Click here for a printer-friendly version of the recipe below. If you make it, let us know how it turns out!

Email us, DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

Watch the recipes again any time by clicking on the video at the top of the page, and see Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm ET on FOX13.

The Dreaded Fisherman's TV Dinner

Seasoned Meatloaf Ingredients

¼ lb ground beef

¼ cup seasoned Italian bread crumbs

¼ jar tomato jam (Barbara's Kitchen Tomato Jam available here

1 small egg

¼ cup tomato sauce

small can tomato paste (reserved for later use)

Smoky Red Peppers and Mushrooms Ingredients

¼ cup chopped peppers

¼ cup chopped mushrooms

2 tbsp smoky olive oil (Dreaded Fisherman Olive Oil available here

dash of sea salt

dash of black pepper

Honey Garlic Multi-Colored Carrots Ingredients

½ cup mixed colored baby carrots

2 tbsp salted butter

¼ cup garlic fermented honey (Dreaded Fisherman Honey Infusion available here

2 tbsp smoky olive oil (Dreaded Fisherman Olive Oil available here

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Apples Ingredients

1 sliced apple (Granny Smith or Honey Crisp)

1 tbsp butter

dash of cinnamon and nutmeg

1 tsp brown sugar

Directions

Preheat oven to 350° F on convection bake setting. Meatloaf: In large bowl, mix ground beef and bread crumbs. Add tomato jam and blend well. Incorporate egg and tomato sauce, mixing thoroughly. Rub olive oil in cast iron cornbread skillet and fill four segments with meatloaf mixture. Set aside tomato paste. Smoky Peppers and Mushrooms: Cut peppers and mushrooms into small pieces. Toss in bowl with smoky olive oil, sea salt, and black pepper. Fill one segment of skillet with mixture. Carrots: Slice baby carrots thinly. In bowl used for peppers and mushrooms, toss carrot slices with smoky olive oil and garlic fermented honey. Place carrots into two segments of skillet, topping with butter. Apples: Place apple slices in last segment of skillet. Sprinkle with cinnamon, nutmeg, and brown sugar. Top with butter. Cook filled skillet in preheated oven for 30 minutes. Remove and spread tomato paste over meatloaf. Return skillet to oven and bake an additional 10 minutes. If using standard oven, turn pan halfway through cooking time.

Banana Nut Bread Jam Smoothie

Ingredients

2 cups milk of choice (e.g. unsweetened almond milk)

3 tbsp Barbara's Kitchen Banana Nut Bread Jam (available here

2 tbsp peanut butter

¼ tsp vanilla extract

½ yellow banana, ripened

crushed ice, as needed

Directions

Place milk, Banana Nut Bread Jam, peanut butter, vanilla extract, ripe banana, and desired amount of crushed ice into blender. Blend all ingredients together until mixture is smooth. Pour smoothie into your favorite glass.

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.