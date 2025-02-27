Recipe: The Ultimate Steak Sandwich

We share a recipe for a sandwich that holds its own at dinnertime, with an essential sauce we'll show you how to make. This recipe comes from Chef Alian Decker of Mandalay Prime Steakhouse and Lounge. They are one of many local restaurants to have to drastically overhaul their premises and business after Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Click here for a printer-friendly version of the recipe below. If you make it, send us a photo and let us know how it turned out!

And let us know if you have a Chef or recipe you'd like to see on Dinner DeeAs! Email us, DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

See more Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm on FOX13.

The Ultimate Steak Sandwich

Ingredients

6 oz hanger steak

1 tbsp clarified butter

1 tbsp steak seasoning

½ piece pinsa bread

1 slice provolone cheese

1 tbsp garlic aioli (see recipe below)

arugula, to taste

1 tbsp chimichurri (see recipe below)

fried onions

Directions

Coat both sides of steak with clarified butter. Season both sides of steak with steak seasoning. Cook steak to desired temperature, ensuring it is evenly cooked. Cut pinsa loaf in half, then slice each half into two pieces. Toast both slices of pinsa bread under broiler until golden. Place slice of provolone cheese on top slice of toasted pinsa bread to melt. Spread garlic aioli on bottom slice of toasted pinsa bread. Layer arugula on top of aioli. Slice cooked steak diagonally on bias and place over arugula. Top steak with chimichurri and fried onions.

Garlic Aioli

Ingredients

½ cup roasted garlic purée

1 tbsp lemon juice

½ tsp Tabasco

½ tsp white pepper

½ cup chives, chopped

1 tbsp parsley

8 egg yolks

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

1 cup extra virgin olive oil (EVOO)

Directions

In bowl or tall container, combine roasted garlic purée, lemon juice, Tabasco, white pepper, chopped chives, and parsley. Mix all ingredients together until well combined. Add egg yolk and EVOO to the mixture. Using immersion blender, blend until mixture solidifies and reaches creamy consistency. Adjust seasoning with salt and black pepper to taste.

Chimichurri

Ingredients

1 ½ tsp parsley leaves, chopped

1 tsp cilantro leaves, chopped

1 tsp garlic, chopped

1 tbsp shallots, chopped

½ tsp mint leaves, chopped

1 tsp capers, chopped

¼ tsp anchovy paste

¾ tsp red pepper flakes

¼ tsp salt

¾ tsp red wine vinegar

½ cup extra virgin olive oil (equivalent to 24 tsp)

juice of ¼ lemon, fresh squeezed

Directions

Place parsley, cilantro, garlic, shallots, mint, capers, anchovy paste, red pepper flakes, and salt in mortar. Using pestle, grind ingredients to semi-fine consistency. Add red wine vinegar, extra virgin olive oil, and lemon juice to mixture. Stir to fully incorporate all ingredients.

Caprese Burrata Salad

Ingredients

1 large heirloom tomato

5 small heirloom tomatoes, different colors

2 burrata cheese balls

1 tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

3 leaves fried basil

1 tbsp basil oil

1 ½ tbsp extra virgin olive oil

5 drops balsamic vinegar

½ oz microgreens

Directions

Cut large heirloom tomato into wedges or half moons to stand up on plate. Arrange small heirloom tomatoes between larger pieces. Season cut tomatoes and burrata with salt and black pepper. Open one burrata ball and extract stracciatella (creamy interior). Form circle with stracciatella on plate for presentation. Drizzle basil oil on bottom of large bowl or plate. Stand tomato wedges on plate, interspersing small tomatoes between them. Place second burrata ball in center of plate and top with fried basil leaves. Drizzle extra virgin olive oil over salad. Add 5 drops of balsamic vinegar around plate. Garnish with microgreens for fresh touch.

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.