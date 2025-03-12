Recipes: Coca Cola Chili, Nutella Poppers

We're having not just a Coke and a smile, but an award-winning dinner too- his Coca Cola Chili. Plus, a quick and easy dessert to make you look like the perfect pastry chef- Nutella Poppers with a Crème Anglaise dipping sauce. These recipes were shared by Chef Ted Dorsey. He's helmed restaurants including Boca Kitchen Bar, Market Copperfish Seafood Grill & Oyster Bar, and Nash's Hot Chicken on Central. His newest is Sunshine City Tavern and about to open in St Pete. Chef Ted describes it as "a celebration of great food, amazing atmosphere and everything we love about our city." Click here to find out more.

Coca Cola Chili

Ingredients

2 lbs ground beef (80/20)

1 red onion, small diced

1 sweet onion, small diced

1 red bell pepper, small diced

1 green bell pepper, small diced

2 ears corn, kernels cut off cob

1 bunch celery, small diced

24 oz red beans, drained

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 large can San Marzano tomatoes

2 boxes chicken stock

12 oz ketchup

32 oz Coca Cola

1 tsp cayenne pepper

1 tbsp mustard powder

1 tbsp chili powder

½ tsp coriander

½ tsp cumin

salt and pepper, to taste

hot sauce, optional

sour cream

shredded cheddar cheese

scallions, chopped

Directions

In large stock pot over medium heat, saute ground beef until cooked through, 8-10 minutes. Remove and drain ground beef, then using same pan, sweat red onion, sweet onion, red bell pepper, green bell pepper, corn, and celery until vegetables are translucent. Stir in drained red beans, minced garlic, and San Marzano tomatoes. Cook for a few more minutes to combine flavors. Pour in chicken stock, ketchup, and Coca Cola. Add cooked beef back to pan. Stir well and bring mixture to a simmer. Allow chili to simmer and reduce to thick, rich consistency (au sec). Stir in cayenne pepper, mustard powder, chili powder, coriander, and cumin. Mix thoroughly. Season chili with salt and pepper to taste. Add hot sauce if desired for extra heat. Ladle chili into bowls and garnish with sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, and chopped scallions.

Crème Anglaise

Ingredients

8 oz milk

8 oz heavy cream

1 tbsp vanilla extract

6 egg yolks

6 tbsp granulated sugar

Directions

In saucepan over medium-low heat, combine milk and heavy cream. Add vanilla extract and bring mixture to simmer. In separate bowl, whisk egg yolks and granulated sugar together until thickened and pale. Slowly add hot milk and cream mixture to egg yolks while continuously whisking to prevent curdling. Place bowl over pot of simmering water (double boiler) and continue to whisk until mixture thickens to consistency known as "au sec" (thick enough to coat back of spoon). Once thickened, remove from heat and strain if necessary to ensure smooth texture.

Nutella Poppers

Ingredients

1 tube croissants

8 oz Nutella

1 pint heavy cream

confectioners' sugar, for coating

cinnamon sugar, for coating

Directions

In saucepan, gently heat heavy cream until warm but not boiling. Remove from heat and stir in Nutella until fully combined and smooth, creating ganache. Preheat oven and bake croissants according to package directions until golden brown. Allow to cool slightly. Once croissants are cool enough to handle, use piping bag filled with Nutella ganache to carefully squeeze filling into each croissant. Dust filled croissants with confectioners' sugar and cinnamon sugar for a sweet finish.

