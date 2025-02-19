Recipes: Flounder 2 Ways
A seafood specialist fries flounder 2 ways- as a lunch-like handheld and in Piccata, but without the poultry. Our guest sharing his ideas for these dinners is Chef Jon Walker, from The Tides Market in Safety Harbor- and from TikTok, where his expert seafood tips have racked up 1.3 million likes! Today, we set Chef Jon a challenge- to take one fish but share 2 ways to serve it.
Fried Flounder Sandwich
Serves 2
Ingredients
- 2 (6 oz) pieces of flounder
- 6 tbsp Creole seasoning (such as Tony’s, Paul Prudhomme, The Tides)
- 1 egg
- ½ cup flour
- 1½ cups cornmeal
- 2 cups oil for frying
- 2 brioche buns
- lettuce, tomato, and onion
- preferred sauce (remoulade- see recipe below- or tartar suggested)
Directions
- Sprinkle 2 tablespoons Creole seasoning evenly over both pieces of flounder.
- Prepare dredging stations: in small bowl, beat egg.
- In separate bowl, mix cornmeal, flour, and remaining Creole seasoning.
- Coat fish: dip each piece of flounder into egg wash, then into cornmeal mixture, shaking off any excess.
- In saucepan or Dutch oven, heat oil to 365° F.
- Carefully place flounder in hot oil. After 3 minutes, flip fish to ensure even browning. Continue frying for 6–8 minutes total, until golden brown and internal temperature of 145° F.
- Warm brioche buns. Spread preferred sauce generously ("coast to coast") on both halves.
- Place lettuce, tomato, and onion on bottom bun.
- Add crispy fried flounder on top. Close with top bun and serve immediately.
The Tides Remoulade Recipe
Ingredients
- 1 jar mayo (30 oz) - Duke’s preferred
- ¼ cup chopped parsley
- 5 tbsp creole seasoning
- ½ cup Creole mustard
- 2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- 2 tbsp Crystal hot sauce
- ½ cup capers
- ½ cup cornichon
- 1 lemon – juice and zest
Directions
- Pulse capers and cornichon (drain both) in food processor until minced.
- Add all ingredients to large mixing bowl & mix well.
Flounder Piccata
Serves 2
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp avocado or olive oil
- 2 portions flounder (6 oz each)
- salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 tbsp chopped garlic
- 2 tbsp capers
- 1 cup white wine
- 1 lemon
- 2 tbsp butter
Directions
- In large skillet over medium-high heat, add avocado or olive oil.
- Season both sides of flounder with salt and pepper.
- Place flounder in pan and cook for about 2 minutes until golden brown.
- Flip fish over, then add chopped garlic and capers. Cook for another 2 minutes.
- Pour in white wine and squeeze in lemon. Let mixture reduce by half.
- Stir in butter until melted.
- Remove fish from pan and place on serving plate. Pour sauce over top and serve immediately.
Blistered Green Beans and Tomatoes
Serves 2-4
Ingredients
- ½ lb green beans
- ¼ cup avocado oil or extra virgin olive oil
- 1 pint cherry tomatoes (heirloom preferred)
- 1 tbsp garlic, minced
- salt and pepper, to taste
- 3 tbsp fresh herbs (like parsley, thyme, chives), chopped
Directions
- Bring pot of water to boil.
- Add green beans and cook for 4 minutes.
- Immediately transfer to an ice bath to stop cooking.
- In large skillet, heat oil over high heat until almost smoking.
- Add blanched green beans and cherry tomatoes to hot pan.
- Stir in minced garlic and toss everything together. Cook for 3-4 min.
- Once garlic begins to brown and beans and tomatoes start to blister, season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Sprinkle in fresh herbs and toss to combine. Adjust seasoning if needed and serve immediately.
