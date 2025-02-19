Recipes: Flounder 2 Ways

A seafood specialist fries flounder 2 ways- as a lunch-like handheld and in Piccata, but without the poultry. Our guest sharing his ideas for these dinners is Chef Jon Walker, from The Tides Market in Safety Harbor- and from TikTok, where his expert seafood tips have racked up 1.3 million likes! Today, we set Chef Jon a challenge- to take one fish but share 2 ways to serve it.

Fried Flounder Sandwich

Serves 2

Ingredients

2 (6 oz) pieces of flounder

6 tbsp Creole seasoning (such as Tony’s, Paul Prudhomme, The Tides)

1 egg

½ cup flour

1½ cups cornmeal

2 cups oil for frying

2 brioche buns

lettuce, tomato, and onion

preferred sauce (remoulade- see recipe below- or tartar suggested)

Directions

Sprinkle 2 tablespoons Creole seasoning evenly over both pieces of flounder. Prepare dredging stations: in small bowl, beat egg. In separate bowl, mix cornmeal, flour, and remaining Creole seasoning. Coat fish: dip each piece of flounder into egg wash, then into cornmeal mixture, shaking off any excess. In saucepan or Dutch oven, heat oil to 365° F. Carefully place flounder in hot oil. After 3 minutes, flip fish to ensure even browning. Continue frying for 6–8 minutes total, until golden brown and internal temperature of 145° F. Warm brioche buns. Spread preferred sauce generously ("coast to coast") on both halves. Place lettuce, tomato, and onion on bottom bun. Add crispy fried flounder on top. Close with top bun and serve immediately.

The Tides Remoulade Recipe

Ingredients

1 jar mayo (30 oz) - Duke’s preferred

¼ cup chopped parsley

5 tbsp creole seasoning

½ cup Creole mustard

2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

2 tbsp Crystal hot sauce

½ cup capers

½ cup cornichon

1 lemon – juice and zest

Directions

Pulse capers and cornichon (drain both) in food processor until minced. Add all ingredients to large mixing bowl & mix well.

Flounder Piccata

Serves 2

Ingredients

2 tbsp avocado or olive oil

2 portions flounder (6 oz each)

salt and pepper, to taste

1 tbsp chopped garlic

2 tbsp capers

1 cup white wine

1 lemon

2 tbsp butter

Directions

In large skillet over medium-high heat, add avocado or olive oil. Season both sides of flounder with salt and pepper. Place flounder in pan and cook for about 2 minutes until golden brown. Flip fish over, then add chopped garlic and capers. Cook for another 2 minutes. Pour in white wine and squeeze in lemon. Let mixture reduce by half. Stir in butter until melted. Remove fish from pan and place on serving plate. Pour sauce over top and serve immediately.

Blistered Green Beans and Tomatoes

Serves 2-4

Ingredients

½ lb green beans

¼ cup avocado oil or extra virgin olive oil

1 pint cherry tomatoes (heirloom preferred)

1 tbsp garlic, minced

salt and pepper, to taste

3 tbsp fresh herbs (like parsley, thyme, chives), chopped

Directions

Bring pot of water to boil. Add green beans and cook for 4 minutes. Immediately transfer to an ice bath to stop cooking. In large skillet, heat oil over high heat until almost smoking. Add blanched green beans and cherry tomatoes to hot pan. Stir in minced garlic and toss everything together. Cook for 3-4 min. Once garlic begins to brown and beans and tomatoes start to blister, season with salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle in fresh herbs and toss to combine. Adjust seasoning if needed and serve immediately.

