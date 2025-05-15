Dinner DeeAs recipes: Homemade Vegetable Stock, Velouté Sauce

All week long on Dinner DeeAs we're sharing how to make the 5 key sauces known as French ‘Mother Sauces’, so-called because they're foundations for so many other sauces and dishes. We started the week with Béchamel, and used it for a perfect pie and sensational sandwich. Click here if you missed that episode. On Tuesday we made Espagnole Sauce and Chicken Chasseur with it, along with learning how to perfectly 'pipe' potatoes. Click here if you missed that episode. Yesterday we made a classic Tomato Sauce and used it for an Easy Cheese Lasanga. Click here to grab the recipe and watch the episode.

Vegetable Stock

Ingredients

1 fl oz vegetable oil

2 tsp kosher salt

2 oz onions, chopped

2 oz celery, chopped

2 oz carrots, chopped

2 oz tomato, chopped

¼ cup white wine

3 qt water

6 cloves garlic, crushed

fennel seeds, to taste

cracked peppercorns, to taste

4 thyme sprigs

parsley stems

bay leaves

celery tops

Directions

Sauté Vegetables and Spices:

Heat vegetable oil in large stock pot over medium heat.

Add onions, celery, carrots, garlic, fennel seeds, cracked peppercorns, and bay leaves. Sauté until vegetables are lightly browned.

Deglaze:

Pour in white wine to deglaze, scraping up browned bits from bottom. Allow wine to reduce slightly.

Simmer:

Add water and chopped tomato. Bring mixture to simmer and let cook 30 minutes.

Add Fresh Herbs:

Add thyme, parsley, and celery tops. Simmer for additional 20 minutes to infuse flavors.

Strain:

Strain stock through fine mesh strainer to remove solids, leaving clear, flavorful vegetable stock.

Hold Warm:

Keep stock warm if using immediately, for Velouté Sauce, or allow to cool before storing for later use.

Velouté Sauce

Ingredients

2 quarts vegetable stock

3 fl oz clarified butter

2 oz onion, diced

2 tsp kosher salt

2 oz celery, diced

2 oz parsnips, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

4 oz all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp thyme

1/2 tsp cracked black peppercorns

2 bay leaves

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

Directions

Prepare Vegetable Stock:

Ensure vegetable stock is prepared and strained, ready for use.

Sauté Vegetables:

In saucepan over medium heat, melt clarified butter.

Add onion, celery, parsnips, and kosher salt. Cook 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are softened but not browned.

Make Roux:

Reduce heat to low and add flour. Stir continuously to combine with vegetables, forming blond roux. Cook 10 minutes, ensuring roux does not brown.

Add Stock and Simmer:

Gradually add prepared vegetable stock to roux, whisking well with each addition to prevent lumps.

Add garlic, thyme, cracked black peppercorns, and bay leaves.

Bring mixture to simmer and cook 45–60 minutes, allowing flavors to meld and flour taste to cook off.

Strain Sauce:

Once sauce has thickened, strain through fine mesh strainer to remove solids, leaving smooth velouté sauce.

Finish Sauce:

Stir in fresh lemon juice to brighten flavor. Taste and adjust seasoning with additional salt if necessary.

