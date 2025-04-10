Recipes: Pork Skewers, Filipino Poutine

Guiding us through this foodie fusion today is Chef Kevin Baumgartner. He's a Floridian with Filipino heritage, and has a food truck called Kuya Kevin's Filipino Fusion BBQ.

Click here for a printer-friendly version of the recipes below. If you make either of them, send us a photo and let us know how they turned out!

And let us know if you have a Chef or recipe you'd like to see on Dinner DeeAs! Email DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

See more Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm on FOX13.

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.

Filipino Poutine

Poutine Ingredients

1 lb ground beef

1 can water chestnuts, chopped (use less if desired)

1 large carrot, diced

2 oz chopped green onions

5 cloves garlic, minced

all-purpose seasoning

salt and pepper, to taste

garlic powder, to taste

chicken bouillon, to taste

Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese, shredded

chopped fresh parsley (for garnish)

Gravy Ingredients

1 stick butter (use part for roux)

four, for roux

1 container beef broth (size depends on desired quantity)

adobo powder, to taste

chicken bouillon, to taste

cornstarch, for thickening

Fries Ingredients

3 potatoes, cut into steak fries

all-purpose seasoning

oil of choice for frying

Directions

Mix ground beef, carrots, water chestnuts, minced garlic, green onions, all-purpose seasoning, and chicken bouillon. Brown ground beef and veggies. For gravy: In saucepan, make roux with butter and flour. Add beef broth, adobo seasoning, and slurry of cornstarch mixed with water for thickening. Season with all-purpose seasoning. Reduce heat and stir. Cut potatoes into steak fries and deep-fry until golden brown. Toss in bowl with all-purpose seasoning. Top fries with ground beef, shredded cheese, and adobo gravy (in that order). Finish with parsley.

Pork Skewers

Ingredients (for 1 lb)

1 lb pork butt

⅔ reserved marinade/glaze

1-inch sliced onions and peppers (red, green, and yellow)

bamboo sticks, soaked for 24 hours

parsley, finely chopped (for garnish)

olive oil

Marinade/Glaze Ingredients

ketchup (amount to taste)

½ cup soy sauce

1 cup pineapple juice

¼ cup Sprite

3 tbsp brown sugar

4 cloves garlic, chopped

chicken bouillon (granulated or powder, amount to taste)

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

Directions

Slice pork butt into roughly 1-inch cubes. Add ingredients for marinade/glaze into bowl; mix well. Add about ⅔ of marinade/glaze to sliced pork butt in bowl; mix gently. Cover pork with plastic wrap or lid; refrigerate overnight. Reserve rest of marinade/glaze for later. Soak bamboo skewers overnight. Next day, slice onions and peppers into roughly 1-inch slices. Skewer pork, onions, and peppers in alternating fashion until reaching 4 slices of pork. Heat oiled griddle pan over medium-high heat; place skewers down and cook for about 3–4 minutes, then flip. Glaze pork with reserved marinade/glaze; continue to rotate and glaze. Lower heat and let residual heat create sticky glaze over pork and veggies. Plate and garnish with parsley (optional).

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.