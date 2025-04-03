Recipes: Spam & Egg Musubi, Spam and Cabbage
We celebrate Spam with a taste of Hawai'i, making 'Spam Musubi' and a dish that locals love, 'Spam and Cabbage'. These recipes were shared by Chef Palani ‘Franco’ Visoria. He runs Palani's Hawai'i Noodles in Wesley Chapel.
Click here for a printer-friendly version of the recipe below. If you make it, send us a photo and let us know how it turned out!
And let us know if you have a Chef or recipe you'd like to see on Dinner DeeAs! Email DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.
See more Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm on FOX13.
Spam & Egg Musubi
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp vegetable oil
- 1 can SPAM, sliced into 9 pieces
- 5 eggs, scrambled omelet style (flat)
- pepper
- 3 cups raw rice
- 1 tsp rice vinegar
- 2 tsp sugar
- ¼ cup water
- nori (toasted seaweed), cut into 2-inch wide strips
- teriyaki sauce for glazing
Equipment
- Spam musubi mold
- Spam slicer (optional)
- non-stick frying pan
- spatula
- tongs
- mixing bowls
Directions
- Cook rice according to package directions; use rice cooker if available.
- Cut SPAM into 9 even slices.
- Heat 1-2 tbsp vegetable oil in non-stick frying pan over medium heat; place SPAM in single layer and pan-fry both sides until golden brown.
- Glaze SPAM with teriyaki sauce; remove from pan.
- Beat eggs, add pinch of pepper, and pour into non-stick pan; cook until top is set, then slide onto cutting board. Cool slightly, then cut into rectangles similar to SPAM.
- Put cooked rice in bowl and allow to cool. In small bowl, combine ¼ cup water, rice vinegar, and sugar; mix into rice.
Assembly
- Lay one piece of Nori on cutting board; place musubi mold on top of seaweed.
- Place piece of SPAM, followed by egg, and topped with rice into mold.
- Press musubi with plank and gently remove mold.
- Wrap seaweed tightly around rice, SPAM, and egg stack; use water to seal seaweed, then let musubi rest seam side down.
Spam and Cabbage
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp vegetable oil
- 1 can Spam
- ½ yellow onion
- 1 head cabbage
- 2 tbsp shoyu (soy sauce)
- salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 cup chicken or beef broth
- cooked rice, to serve
Directions
- Cut Spam into strips; slice onion and cabbage thinly.
- In large skillet, warm oil over medium-high heat; sauté onions for 8–10 minutes.
- Remove onions from skillet; add Spam and cook for about 6 minutes.
- Add onions back to skillet with Spam.
- Add cabbage, shoyu, and broth (or water if no broth available); season with salt and pepper.
- Simmer until cabbage is tender.
- Serve over hot rice.
To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.