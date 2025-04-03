Recipes: Spam & Egg Musubi, Spam and Cabbage

We celebrate Spam with a taste of Hawai'i, making 'Spam Musubi' and a dish that locals love, 'Spam and Cabbage'. These recipes were shared by Chef Palani ‘Franco’ Visoria. He runs Palani's Hawai'i Noodles in Wesley Chapel.

Click here for a printer-friendly version of the recipe below. If you make it, send us a photo and let us know how it turned out!

And let us know if you have a Chef or recipe you'd like to see on Dinner DeeAs! Email DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

See more Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm on FOX13.

Spam & Egg Musubi

Ingredients

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 can SPAM, sliced into 9 pieces

5 eggs, scrambled omelet style (flat)

pepper

3 cups raw rice

1 tsp rice vinegar

2 tsp sugar

¼ cup water

nori (toasted seaweed), cut into 2-inch wide strips

teriyaki sauce for glazing

Equipment

Spam musubi mold

Spam slicer (optional)

non-stick frying pan

spatula

tongs

mixing bowls

Directions

Cook rice according to package directions; use rice cooker if available. Cut SPAM into 9 even slices. Heat 1-2 tbsp vegetable oil in non-stick frying pan over medium heat; place SPAM in single layer and pan-fry both sides until golden brown. Glaze SPAM with teriyaki sauce; remove from pan. Beat eggs, add pinch of pepper, and pour into non-stick pan; cook until top is set, then slide onto cutting board. Cool slightly, then cut into rectangles similar to SPAM. Put cooked rice in bowl and allow to cool. In small bowl, combine ¼ cup water, rice vinegar, and sugar; mix into rice.

Assembly

Lay one piece of Nori on cutting board; place musubi mold on top of seaweed. Place piece of SPAM, followed by egg, and topped with rice into mold. Press musubi with plank and gently remove mold. Wrap seaweed tightly around rice, SPAM, and egg stack; use water to seal seaweed, then let musubi rest seam side down.

Spam and Cabbage

Ingredients

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 can Spam

½ yellow onion

1 head cabbage

2 tbsp shoyu (soy sauce)

salt and pepper, to taste

1 cup chicken or beef broth

cooked rice, to serve

Directions

Cut Spam into strips; slice onion and cabbage thinly. In large skillet, warm oil over medium-high heat; sauté onions for 8–10 minutes. Remove onions from skillet; add Spam and cook for about 6 minutes. Add onions back to skillet with Spam. Add cabbage, shoyu, and broth (or water if no broth available); season with salt and pepper. Simmer until cabbage is tender. Serve over hot rice.

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.