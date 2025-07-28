Dinner DeeAs Recipes: Sweet Potato-Crusted Salmon, Bone Broth Broccoli Soup
We're making 'food that loves you back'. A dietitian's top tips for how to eat well, lose weight, get more energy and a 'glow from within'! This recipe was shared by dietitian Ella Davar RD.
Sweet Potato-Crusted Salmon
Ella says "This dish highlights the natural sweetness of sweet potatoes paired with the rich flavor of salmon. Packed with omega-3s, vitamin A, and antioxidants, it’s a nutrient-dense meal that’s quick to prepare and perfect for any occasion. The sweet potato crust adds a crispy texture and complements the salmon beautifully."
Ingredients
- 2 x 6 oz wild-caught salmon fillets
- 1 large sweet potato, peeled
- 4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 1 lemon, juiced
- 2 tbsp fresh herbs (dill, parsley, or basil), finely chopped
- sea salt and black pepper, to taste
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400° F and line baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Using a box grater or food processor, grate sweet potato into fine shreds. Place shredded sweet potato in bowl and toss with 2 tbsp olive oil, lemon juice, pinch of salt, and black pepper.
- Place salmon fillets on prepared baking sheet, skin-side down. Drizzle each fillet with 1 tbsp olive oil and squeeze of lemon juice. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, and half chopped fresh herbs.
- Divide shredded sweet potato evenly over tops of salmon fillets, pressing gently to form crust.
- Bake in preheated oven for 12–15 minutes, or until salmon is cooked through and sweet potato crust is lightly golden and crispy.
- Remove salmon from oven and sprinkle with remaining fresh herbs. Serve immediately with wedge of lemon on side.
Simple Bone Broth-Based Broccoli Soup
Ella says "This comforting soup uses bone broth as a rich, gut-healing base, delivering collagen, vitamins, and minerals in every spoonful. It’s a light yet nourishing option that supports digestion and detoxification, making it ideal as a meal or appetizer."
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp olive oil or ghee
- 1 small onion, diced
- 1 garlic cloves, minced
- 4 cups broccoli florets (about 1 large head)
- 3 cups bone broth (chicken or beef)
- salt and black pepper, to taste
- 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice (optional, for brightness)
- fresh parsley or chives, chopped (for garnish)
- goat cheese of choice (optional, for garnish)
Directions
- Heat olive oil or ghee in large pot over medium heat. Add diced onion and garlic, and sauté until softened and fragrant, about 3–4 minutes.
- Add broccoli florets to pot and pour in bone broth. Bring to gentle boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 2–3 minutes, or until broccoli is tender.
- Use an immersion blender to puree soup until smooth, or transfer mixture to blender in batches.
- If desired, stir in coconut milk or heavy cream for creamy texture. Season with salt and black pepper to taste.
- Stir in lemon juice (if using) and ladle soup into bowls. Garnish with fresh parsley or chives and goat cheese.
