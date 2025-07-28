Dinner DeeAs Recipes: Sweet Potato-Crusted Salmon, Bone Broth Broccoli Soup

We're making 'food that loves you back'. A dietitian's top tips for how to eat well, lose weight, get more energy and a 'glow from within'! This recipe was shared by dietitian Ella Davar RD.

Click here for a printer-friendly version of the recipe below. If you make it, send us a photo and let us know how it turned out!

And let us know if you have a Chef or recipe you'd like to see on Dinner DeeAs! Email us, DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

See more Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm on FOX13.

Sweet Potato-Crusted Salmon

Ella says "This dish highlights the natural sweetness of sweet potatoes paired with the rich flavor of salmon. Packed with omega-3s, vitamin A, and antioxidants, it’s a nutrient-dense meal that’s quick to prepare and perfect for any occasion. The sweet potato crust adds a crispy texture and complements the salmon beautifully."

Ingredients

2 x 6 oz wild-caught salmon fillets

1 large sweet potato, peeled

4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 lemon, juiced

2 tbsp fresh herbs (dill, parsley, or basil), finely chopped

sea salt and black pepper, to taste

Directions

Preheat oven to 400° F and line baking sheet with parchment paper. Using a box grater or food processor, grate sweet potato into fine shreds. Place shredded sweet potato in bowl and toss with 2 tbsp olive oil, lemon juice, pinch of salt, and black pepper. Place salmon fillets on prepared baking sheet, skin-side down. Drizzle each fillet with 1 tbsp olive oil and squeeze of lemon juice. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, and half chopped fresh herbs. Divide shredded sweet potato evenly over tops of salmon fillets, pressing gently to form crust. Bake in preheated oven for 12–15 minutes, or until salmon is cooked through and sweet potato crust is lightly golden and crispy. Remove salmon from oven and sprinkle with remaining fresh herbs. Serve immediately with wedge of lemon on side.

Simple Bone Broth-Based Broccoli Soup

Ella says "This comforting soup uses bone broth as a rich, gut-healing base, delivering collagen, vitamins, and minerals in every spoonful. It’s a light yet nourishing option that supports digestion and detoxification, making it ideal as a meal or appetizer."

Ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil or ghee

1 small onion, diced

1 garlic cloves, minced

4 cups broccoli florets (about 1 large head)

3 cups bone broth (chicken or beef)

salt and black pepper, to taste

1 tbsp fresh lemon juice (optional, for brightness)

fresh parsley or chives, chopped (for garnish)

goat cheese of choice (optional, for garnish)

Directions

Heat olive oil or ghee in large pot over medium heat. Add diced onion and garlic, and sauté until softened and fragrant, about 3–4 minutes. Add broccoli florets to pot and pour in bone broth. Bring to gentle boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 2–3 minutes, or until broccoli is tender. Use an immersion blender to puree soup until smooth, or transfer mixture to blender in batches. If desired, stir in coconut milk or heavy cream for creamy texture. Season with salt and black pepper to taste. Stir in lemon juice (if using) and ladle soup into bowls. Garnish with fresh parsley or chives and goat cheese.

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.