Skillet Pizza Masterclass

Transform your next pizza night into a personalized cast-iron masterpiece with Dwight Hudgins, aka The Dreaded Fisherman. From a savory bourbon chicken and bacon pie to a fresh veggie delight and even a sweet summer fruit dessert pizza, these skillet creations use clever shortcuts and flavorful jams to guarantee a perfect crispy crust every time. Skip the delivery apps and treat your family to a homemade pizza party that satisfies every craving.

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Click here to download a printable copy of the recipes below.

Cut pizza dough in half, lightly flour dough.

Take dough in both hands then stretch and fold in half and place dough into lightly greased bowl and cover with lid or damp cloth.

Let dough sit at room temperature for 3 to 5 hours.

Preheat oven to 400° F, generously butter cast iron skillets. Place in oven for about 5 minutes.

Shape out pizza crust to match size of cast iron skillets.

Being very careful, remove skillets from oven and place pizza crusts in skillets. Place skillets with pizza crust back into oven for 8–10 minutes until slightly golden brown.