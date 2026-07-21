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Skillet Pizza Masterclass

FOX 13 News
Dinner DeeAs
Published July 21, 2026 12:00 PM EDT
Published July 21, 2026 12:00 PM EDT
Skillet Pizza Masterclass | Dinner DeeAs
Skillet Pizza Masterclass | Dinner DeeAs

Skillet Pizza Masterclass | Dinner DeeAs

Ditch the delivery driver and start your pizza night right with this simple cast iron crust! Using pre-made dough and a hot, buttered skillet ensures a perfectly crispy, deep-dish crunch every single time.

Transform your next pizza night into a personalized cast-iron masterpiece with Dwight Hudgins, aka The Dreaded Fisherman. From a savory bourbon chicken and bacon pie to a fresh veggie delight and even a sweet summer fruit dessert pizza, these skillet creations use clever shortcuts and flavorful jams to guarantee a perfect crispy crust every time. Skip the delivery apps and treat your family to a homemade pizza party that satisfies every craving. 

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Click here to download a printable copy of the recipes below.

Cast Iron Pizza Dough & Crust

Ingredients

  • 1 package pre-made pizza dough
  • ¼ cup flour
  • 2 tbsp butter

Directions

  1. Cut pizza dough in half, lightly flour dough.
  2. Take dough in both hands then stretch and fold in half and place dough into lightly greased bowl and cover with lid or damp cloth.
  3. Let dough sit at room temperature for 3 to 5 hours.
  4. Preheat oven to 400° F, generously butter cast iron skillets. Place in oven for about 5 minutes.
  5. Shape out pizza crust to match size of cast iron skillets.
  6. Being very careful, remove skillets from oven and place pizza crusts in skillets. Place skillets with pizza crust back into oven for 8–10 minutes until slightly golden brown.
  7. Remove skillets from oven and place to side.

Sweet Summer Fruit Dessert Pizza

Ingredients

  • ½ cup mixed fruits (peaches, strawberries, blueberries)
  • ½ tbsp light brown sugar
  • ¼ cup Barbara's Kitchen ‘US 1 Traffic Jam’ (available here)
  • ¼ cup The Dreaded Fisherman's ‘Just Peachy’ balsamic vinegar (available here)
  • ¼ cup blended sharp cheddar cheese

Directions

  1. Cut peaches into small chunks after taking skin off. Cut strawberries into small pieces. Place strawberries on cookie sheet with peaches and blueberries.
  2. Sprinkle light brown sugar and balsamic over fruit and bake in oven at 400° F while cast iron skillets are heating up. Let fruit cook for about same time as cast iron skillets.
  3. To skillet that has pre-prepared crust, add jam by lightly spreading on crust. Add fruit mixture on top. Drizzle balsamic over fruit mixture. Lightly grate cheddar cheese over top.
  4. Pre-heat oven to 500° F. When oven is ready, put fruit pizza in oven for about 10 minutes.

Smoky Jalapeño Vegetable Pizza

Ingredients

  • ½ cup mixed vegetables (onions, green peppers, mushrooms, spinach, cherry tomatoes)
  • ¼ cup The Dreaded Fisherman's Tuscan herb extra virgin olive oil (available here)
  • ½ cup Barbara's Kitchen smokey jalapeño tomato chutney (available here)
  • ½ cup mozzarella cheese
  • ½ cup Romano-Parmesan cheese blend

Directions

  1. Thinly slice onions, green peppers, mushrooms, spinach, and cherry tomatoes.
  2. Toss vegetables in olive oil.
  3. On stove, lightly cook vegetables for approximately 3 minutes.
  4. For sauce, put chutney on pre-prepared crust.
  5. On top of sauce, put mozzarella cheese and Romano-Parmesan cheese blend.
  6. Spread cooked vegetables over top.
  7. Place in 500° F oven until cheese has melted and is very light golden brown, about 15 minutes.

Bourbon Squeal Chicken & Bacon Pizza

Ingredients

  • 1 cup boneless skinless chicken thighs
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • ½ cup Barbara's Kitchen smokehouse bourbon squeal jam (available here)
  • ½ cup Barbara's Kitchen medium salsa (available here)
  • ¼ cup Italian cheese blend

Directions

  1. Take boneless skinless chicken thighs and cut into small chunks.
  2. Add olive oil to skillet and cook chicken until done.
  3. While skillet is still hot, add "Barbara's Kitchen" smokehouse bourbon squeal jam and glaze chicken.
  4. For sauce, add "Barbara's Kitchen" medium salsa over pre-prepared crust.
  5. Add italian cheese blend over top.
  6. Place chicken on top of cheese and place into 500° F oven.
  7. Let cook until cheese is light golden brown, about 15 minutes.

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.

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