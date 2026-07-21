Skillet Pizza Masterclass
Transform your next pizza night into a personalized cast-iron masterpiece with Dwight Hudgins, aka The Dreaded Fisherman. From a savory bourbon chicken and bacon pie to a fresh veggie delight and even a sweet summer fruit dessert pizza, these skillet creations use clever shortcuts and flavorful jams to guarantee a perfect crispy crust every time. Skip the delivery apps and treat your family to a homemade pizza party that satisfies every craving.
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Click here to download a printable copy of the recipes below.
Cast Iron Pizza Dough & Crust
Ingredients
- 1 package pre-made pizza dough
- ¼ cup flour
- 2 tbsp butter
Directions
- Cut pizza dough in half, lightly flour dough.
- Take dough in both hands then stretch and fold in half and place dough into lightly greased bowl and cover with lid or damp cloth.
- Let dough sit at room temperature for 3 to 5 hours.
- Preheat oven to 400° F, generously butter cast iron skillets. Place in oven for about 5 minutes.
- Shape out pizza crust to match size of cast iron skillets.
- Being very careful, remove skillets from oven and place pizza crusts in skillets. Place skillets with pizza crust back into oven for 8–10 minutes until slightly golden brown.
- Remove skillets from oven and place to side.
Sweet Summer Fruit Dessert Pizza
Ingredients
- ½ cup mixed fruits (peaches, strawberries, blueberries)
- ½ tbsp light brown sugar
- ¼ cup Barbara's Kitchen ‘US 1 Traffic Jam’ (available here)
- ¼ cup The Dreaded Fisherman's ‘Just Peachy’ balsamic vinegar (available here)
- ¼ cup blended sharp cheddar cheese
Directions
- Cut peaches into small chunks after taking skin off. Cut strawberries into small pieces. Place strawberries on cookie sheet with peaches and blueberries.
- Sprinkle light brown sugar and balsamic over fruit and bake in oven at 400° F while cast iron skillets are heating up. Let fruit cook for about same time as cast iron skillets.
- To skillet that has pre-prepared crust, add jam by lightly spreading on crust. Add fruit mixture on top. Drizzle balsamic over fruit mixture. Lightly grate cheddar cheese over top.
- Pre-heat oven to 500° F. When oven is ready, put fruit pizza in oven for about 10 minutes.
Smoky Jalapeño Vegetable Pizza
Ingredients
- ½ cup mixed vegetables (onions, green peppers, mushrooms, spinach, cherry tomatoes)
- ¼ cup The Dreaded Fisherman's Tuscan herb extra virgin olive oil (available here)
- ½ cup Barbara's Kitchen smokey jalapeño tomato chutney (available here)
- ½ cup mozzarella cheese
- ½ cup Romano-Parmesan cheese blend
Directions
- Thinly slice onions, green peppers, mushrooms, spinach, and cherry tomatoes.
- Toss vegetables in olive oil.
- On stove, lightly cook vegetables for approximately 3 minutes.
- For sauce, put chutney on pre-prepared crust.
- On top of sauce, put mozzarella cheese and Romano-Parmesan cheese blend.
- Spread cooked vegetables over top.
- Place in 500° F oven until cheese has melted and is very light golden brown, about 15 minutes.
Bourbon Squeal Chicken & Bacon Pizza
Ingredients
- 1 cup boneless skinless chicken thighs
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- ½ cup Barbara's Kitchen smokehouse bourbon squeal jam (available here)
- ½ cup Barbara's Kitchen medium salsa (available here)
- ¼ cup Italian cheese blend
Directions
- Take boneless skinless chicken thighs and cut into small chunks.
- Add olive oil to skillet and cook chicken until done.
- While skillet is still hot, add "Barbara's Kitchen" smokehouse bourbon squeal jam and glaze chicken.
- For sauce, add "Barbara's Kitchen" medium salsa over pre-prepared crust.
- Add italian cheese blend over top.
- Place chicken on top of cheese and place into 500° F oven.
- Let cook until cheese is light golden brown, about 15 minutes.
To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.