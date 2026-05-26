Takeout Week: Authentic Mexican Street Tacos

Take-Out Week continues on Dinner DeeAs with a festive Taco Tuesday takeover! Guest Toni-Ann Cazares from Nacho’s Tacos Patio stops by to share her secrets for perfectly seared steak, juicy jumbo shrimp, and a foolproof method for authentic, fluffy Mexican rice. These street tacos bring the vibrant flavors of her family business straight to your kitchen.

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Salsa Verde

This fresh, vibrant green sauce is the perfect companion for street tacos. Blending tart tomatillos with a kick of serrano pepper and aromatic cilantro, it’s a versatile staple that tastes even better after chilling.

Ingredients

8 tomatillos

3–5 serrano peppers

1 small handful cilantro

¼ red onion

2 garlic cloves

½ cup water

1 tsp chicken bouillon

Directions

Peel papery husks from tomatillos and wash thoroughly to remove normal stickiness. Place tomatillos and serrano peppers in pot. Cover with water and boil 10–12 minutes until tomatillos turn soft and lighter green. Add cooked tomatillos, cooked serranos, cilantro, red onion, garlic, ½ cup water, and 1 tsp chicken bouillon to blender. Blend until smooth. If too thick, add a little more water. Serve right away or chill in fridge.

Mexican Rice

Achieve restaurant-quality results with this foolproof method for fluffy, seasoned rice. By toasting the grains first and using a savory tomato and bouillon base, you create a side dish that is far from bland and perfectly authentic.

Ingredients

2 cups long grain white rice

2 tbsp oil

1 scoop chopped onion

1 tbsp minced garlic

½ can tomato sauce

4 cups water

1 tbsp chicken bouillon

Directions

Rinse rice until water runs clear and drain well. Heat oil in pan on medium heat. Add rice and toast until light golden, stirring constantly to prevent burning. Add onion and garlic and stir 1 minute. Add tomato sauce and mix into rice. Add water and chicken bouillon. Stir once and taste liquid to ensure it is well seasoned. Bring to boil. Once boiling, lower heat to low, cover with lid, and cook 20 minutes. Do not open lid while cooking. After 20 minutes, turn off heat and let sit covered 5–10 more minutes. Fluff with fork gently.

Surf & Turf Street Tacos

Featuring buttery jumbo shrimp and tender seasoned steak served on double-layered corn tortillas, these tacos offer a premium "nacho" experience right at home.

Ingredients

3 tbsp butter

2 jumbo shrimp per taco

½ tbsp Everglades seasoning

1 tbsp chopped onion

1 tbsp chopped cilantro

1 tbsp chopped tomato

2 oz chopped steak

½ tbsp Everglades seasoning (for steak)

4-inch mini corn tortillas

oil for dipping

1 oz white mozzarella cheese

lime wedges

Directions

For shrimp, heat pan and add butter. Add shrimp and sear 2 minutes with lid on pan. Remove shrimp, cut into halves or thirds, and return to pan. Add ½ tbsp Everglades seasoning, chopped onion, cilantro, and tomato to shrimp. Sauté together, cover, and let vegetables soften. Remove from heat once cooked. For steak, add butter to separate hot pan. Add chopped steak and season with ½ tbsp Everglades seasoning. Cook 5–8 minutes until medium-well. Remove from heat. Use double layers of corn tortillas for each taco. Lightly dip tortillas in oil and place on pan over medium heat. Flip once, then add meat to tortillas while they crisp. Cook until tortillas reach preferred crispiness (about 2 minutes). Top steak tacos with fresh onion and cilantro. Top shrimp tacos with white mozzarella cheese. Serve with salsa verde and fresh lime wedges.

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