Takeout Week: Authentic Mexican Street Tacos
Take-Out Week continues on Dinner DeeAs with a festive Taco Tuesday takeover! Guest Toni-Ann Cazares from Nacho’s Tacos Patio stops by to share her secrets for perfectly seared steak, juicy jumbo shrimp, and a foolproof method for authentic, fluffy Mexican rice. These street tacos bring the vibrant flavors of her family business straight to your kitchen.
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Click here to download a printable copy of the recipes below.
Salsa Verde
This fresh, vibrant green sauce is the perfect companion for street tacos. Blending tart tomatillos with a kick of serrano pepper and aromatic cilantro, it’s a versatile staple that tastes even better after chilling.
Ingredients
- 8 tomatillos
- 3–5 serrano peppers
- 1 small handful cilantro
- ¼ red onion
- 2 garlic cloves
- ½ cup water
- 1 tsp chicken bouillon
Directions
- Peel papery husks from tomatillos and wash thoroughly to remove normal stickiness.
- Place tomatillos and serrano peppers in pot. Cover with water and boil 10–12 minutes until tomatillos turn soft and lighter green.
- Add cooked tomatillos, cooked serranos, cilantro, red onion, garlic, ½ cup water, and 1 tsp chicken bouillon to blender.
- Blend until smooth. If too thick, add a little more water.
- Serve right away or chill in fridge.
Mexican Rice
Achieve restaurant-quality results with this foolproof method for fluffy, seasoned rice. By toasting the grains first and using a savory tomato and bouillon base, you create a side dish that is far from bland and perfectly authentic.
Ingredients
- 2 cups long grain white rice
- 2 tbsp oil
- 1 scoop chopped onion
- 1 tbsp minced garlic
- ½ can tomato sauce
- 4 cups water
- 1 tbsp chicken bouillon
Directions
- Rinse rice until water runs clear and drain well.
- Heat oil in pan on medium heat.
- Add rice and toast until light golden, stirring constantly to prevent burning.
- Add onion and garlic and stir 1 minute.
- Add tomato sauce and mix into rice.
- Add water and chicken bouillon. Stir once and taste liquid to ensure it is well seasoned.
- Bring to boil.
- Once boiling, lower heat to low, cover with lid, and cook 20 minutes. Do not open lid while cooking.
- After 20 minutes, turn off heat and let sit covered 5–10 more minutes.
- Fluff with fork gently.
Surf & Turf Street Tacos
Featuring buttery jumbo shrimp and tender seasoned steak served on double-layered corn tortillas, these tacos offer a premium "nacho" experience right at home.
Ingredients
- 3 tbsp butter
- 2 jumbo shrimp per taco
- ½ tbsp Everglades seasoning
- 1 tbsp chopped onion
- 1 tbsp chopped cilantro
- 1 tbsp chopped tomato
- 2 oz chopped steak
- ½ tbsp Everglades seasoning (for steak)
- 4-inch mini corn tortillas
- oil for dipping
- 1 oz white mozzarella cheese
- lime wedges
Directions
- For shrimp, heat pan and add butter. Add shrimp and sear 2 minutes with lid on pan.
- Remove shrimp, cut into halves or thirds, and return to pan.
- Add ½ tbsp Everglades seasoning, chopped onion, cilantro, and tomato to shrimp.
- Sauté together, cover, and let vegetables soften. Remove from heat once cooked.
- For steak, add butter to separate hot pan.
- Add chopped steak and season with ½ tbsp Everglades seasoning.
- Cook 5–8 minutes until medium-well. Remove from heat.
- Use double layers of corn tortillas for each taco. Lightly dip tortillas in oil and place on pan over medium heat.
- Flip once, then add meat to tortillas while they crisp.
- Cook until tortillas reach preferred crispiness (about 2 minutes).
- Top steak tacos with fresh onion and cilantro. Top shrimp tacos with white mozzarella cheese.
- Serve with salsa verde and fresh lime wedges.
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