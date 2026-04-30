Viral Sensation: Pork And Shrimp Wonton “Lasagna"

Executive Chef Miguel Eduardo Bravo Vera from Ocho Trece visits the kitchen to put a gourmet spin on a viral social media sensation. This dish delivers all the savory flavors of a traditional soup dumpling without any of the tedious folding, layered perfectly with a custom-made chili oil.

Connect with us:

E-mail us your pictures and recipe requests: DinnerDeeAs@fox.com

Follow us on Instagram: @DinnerDeeAs and Facebook: facebook.com/DinnerDeeAs

Watch episodes any time, anywhere on YouTube: youtube.com/@DinnerDeeAs or Fox Local: foxlocal.com

Watch Dinner DeeAs:

Every weekday at 1p on FOX 13 Tampa Bay

Every weekday at 7a on FOX 35 Plus in Orlando

Pork and Shrimp Wonton "Lasagna"

Executive Chef Miguel Eduardo Bravo Vera from Ocho Trece visits the kitchen to put a gourmet spin on a viral social media sensation. This dish delivers all the savory flavors of a traditional soup dumpling without any of the tedious folding, layered perfectly with a custom-made chili oil.

Ingredients

16 oz ground pork

4 oz napa cabbage

8 oz peeled shrimp

4 oz mushrooms

1 oz ginger

1 oz garlic

1 oz green onion

3 tbsp soy sauce

2 tbsp oyster sauce

2 tbsp sesame oil

2 tbsp rice vinegar

2 tbsp corn starch

10 oz chicken broth

30 pcs wonton wrappers

1 tbsp sesame seeds

Chili Oil

15 oz neutral oil

2 tbsp garlic

2 tbsp ginger

6 tbsp green onion

1 shallot

6 tbsp sesame seeds

6 tbsp korean chili flakes

1 tbsp sichuan pepper corns

4 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp mirin

2 tbsp chicken bouillon powder

Directions

In bowl, mix ground pork, napa cabbage, and finely chopped shrimp. Season with grated ginger, grated garlic, white part of green onion, soy sauce, oyster sauce, sesame oil, rice vinegar, corn starch, and portion of chicken broth. In baking dish or individual ramekins, spread ⅓ of mixture. Add ¼ cup chicken broth and cover with wonton wrappers; repeat process 3 times. Add remaining chicken broth to top and steam for 30 minutes until cooked through. Prepare chili oil by adding cold neutral oil, minced garlic, finely chopped ginger, chopped green onions, and sliced shallots to cold pan. Slowly bring up heat and cook for 7–10 minutes until aromatics are golden; strain fried ingredients into bowl and reserve flavored oil in pot. In separate bowl, combine sesame seeds, korean chili flakes, sichuan pepper, soy sauce, mirin, and chicken bouillon powder. Heat flavored oil to 370° F and pour over dry ingredients; let sit 5 minutes to cool. Stir fried garlic, ginger, shallot, and green onions back into oil. Finish steamed lasagna with sesame seeds, remaining green onion, and homemade chili oil.

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.