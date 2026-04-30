Viral Sensation: Pork And Shrimp Wonton “Lasagna"
Executive Chef Miguel Eduardo Bravo Vera from Ocho Trece visits the kitchen to put a gourmet spin on a viral social media sensation. This dish delivers all the savory flavors of a traditional soup dumpling without any of the tedious folding, layered perfectly with a custom-made chili oil.
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Pork and Shrimp Wonton "Lasagna"
Executive Chef Miguel Eduardo Bravo Vera from Ocho Trece visits the kitchen to put a gourmet spin on a viral social media sensation. This dish delivers all the savory flavors of a traditional soup dumpling without any of the tedious folding, layered perfectly with a custom-made chili oil.
Ingredients
- 16 oz ground pork
- 4 oz napa cabbage
- 8 oz peeled shrimp
- 4 oz mushrooms
- 1 oz ginger
- 1 oz garlic
- 1 oz green onion
- 3 tbsp soy sauce
- 2 tbsp oyster sauce
- 2 tbsp sesame oil
- 2 tbsp rice vinegar
- 2 tbsp corn starch
- 10 oz chicken broth
- 30 pcs wonton wrappers
- 1 tbsp sesame seeds
Chili Oil
- 15 oz neutral oil
- 2 tbsp garlic
- 2 tbsp ginger
- 6 tbsp green onion
- 1 shallot
- 6 tbsp sesame seeds
- 6 tbsp korean chili flakes
- 1 tbsp sichuan pepper corns
- 4 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tbsp mirin
- 2 tbsp chicken bouillon powder
Directions
- In bowl, mix ground pork, napa cabbage, and finely chopped shrimp.
- Season with grated ginger, grated garlic, white part of green onion, soy sauce, oyster sauce, sesame oil, rice vinegar, corn starch, and portion of chicken broth.
- In baking dish or individual ramekins, spread ⅓ of mixture.
- Add ¼ cup chicken broth and cover with wonton wrappers; repeat process 3 times.
- Add remaining chicken broth to top and steam for 30 minutes until cooked through.
- Prepare chili oil by adding cold neutral oil, minced garlic, finely chopped ginger, chopped green onions, and sliced shallots to cold pan.
- Slowly bring up heat and cook for 7–10 minutes until aromatics are golden; strain fried ingredients into bowl and reserve flavored oil in pot.
- In separate bowl, combine sesame seeds, korean chili flakes, sichuan pepper, soy sauce, mirin, and chicken bouillon powder.
- Heat flavored oil to 370° F and pour over dry ingredients; let sit 5 minutes to cool.
- Stir fried garlic, ginger, shallot, and green onions back into oil.
- Finish steamed lasagna with sesame seeds, remaining green onion, and homemade chili oil.
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