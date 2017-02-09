Charley at the Florida State Fair opening day

It's the opening day of the Florida State Fair, so Charley headed to the fairgrounds to check out this year's attractions!

One new offering this year (aside from the cheesy fried enchilada funnel cake), is an exhibit called "Sweet: A Tasty Journey." It's an interactive exhibit that utilizes games to explore the history of candy and its role in popular culture. There also is a giant Candy Land game perfect for fun pho-to ops, a “beanboozled” taste test challenge (grass flavored jelly bean anyone?) and can-dy-inspired art, including amazing replicas of famous paintings like the Mona Lisa, created with jelly beans.

The fair will run through February 20.

Visit www.floridastatefair.com for more information.