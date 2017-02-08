Charley visits Owl's Nest Sanctuary for Wildlife

Charley headed to Odessa where he spent the day at Owl's Nest Sanctuary for Wildlife, a non-profit organization that rescues, rehabilitates and releases sick, injured, and orphaned native wildlife.

The sanctuary, which is 100-percent volunteer-run, was started by Kris Porter, a licensed wildlife rehabilitator. Porter has been working with animals for 40 years, and was formerly the senior keeper at Busch Gardens' animal nursery.

On Tuesday, Charley and a rescuer at the sanctuary were going to release two baby mourning doves recently rehabilitated by the sanctuary. The rescuer's bird released without a hitch, but the baby bird Charley tried to release refused to fly away and instead returned to Charley and landed on his shoulder.

Because of how the bird responded to its attempted release, rescuers decided to keep it for a little longer and try again at a later date.

WATCH:

Visit owlsnestsanctuaryforwildlife.com for more information.